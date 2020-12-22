Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections

You are here

Health workers in protective clothing conduct screening for COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2020
  • The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood center outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said.
The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.
There were also 16 other local infections in several provinces which are linked to the same outbreak, plus 14 cases imported from abroad.

Topics: Coronavirus

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12

  • The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus
TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

