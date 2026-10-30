Riyadh’s dining scene is crowded with burger joints, each offering its own take on the familiar combination of meat, cheese, and a toasted bun.

At Maroon, however, the appeal extends beyond burgers, with appetizers that bring a creative touch to a casual dining experience.

The restaurant pairs a contemporary interior with an easygoing atmosphere, making it suitable for an informal lunch or dinner with friends or family. The setting feels relaxed, allowing the focus to remain on the food and the company around the table.

Although burgers are the main attraction, Maroon’s menu offers several options for those who want to try something different before their main course.

The starters include Korean wings served with ranch dressing, shrimp tempura, and pretzel chicken sliders, alongside their Maroon Salad for those who prefer a lighter option. I opted for the kunafa halloumi, which combines fried halloumi with Japanese sesame dressing and spicy honey.

The kunafa halloumi was one of the highlights of my visit. The saltiness of the halloumi contrasted with the crisp, delicate texture of the kunafa, while the spicy honey added a sweet note to the dish. It was a creative take on a cheese appetizer, and the combination made for an enjoyable start to the meal.

For my main course, I chose the Mustard Smash burger. Juicy and satisfying, it delivered the kind of straightforward comfort that makes a burger an appealing choice. After the distinctive opening dish, it brought the meal back to a classic favorite without feeling out of place on the menu.

The meal ended on a sweet note with complimentary ice cream, a thoughtful touch that rounded off the experience. While it may seem like a simple gesture, it was a pleasant way to conclude the meal and made the visit feel a little more special.

In a city where burger restaurants continue to compete for diners’ attention, Maroon finds its appeal in the details, from its distinctive starters to the thoughtful gesture of complimentary ice cream.

For more details, visit Maroon on Instagram at @maroon.burger