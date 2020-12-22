You are here

  • Home
  • Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans

Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans

German yachtsman and Team Malizia co-founder Boris Herrmann. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3nkv

Updated 22 December 2020
Ali Khalid

Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans

Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans
Updated 22 December 2020
Ali Khalid

As you read this sentence, German yachtsman and Team Malizia co-founder Boris Herrmann will have traversed hundreds of meters through Southern Ocean waters on his Seaexplorer yacht, part of a journey he began on November 8, 2020.

That is when Herrmann set off to compete in one of the toughest solo, non-stop sailing races in the world — the Vendee Globe. 

Starting and finishing in Les Sables d’Olonne, France, Herrmann will spend over 75 days at sea, traveling down the Atlantic Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope, then around Antarctica with Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn on the port side, before heading back to France. 

He is just over halfway there.

“The race is going well, and I am about where I had hoped to be at this stage,” Herrmann told Arab News. “As this is my first time competing in the Vendee Globe race, I think it is easy to underestimate the challenge of being alone for so long.” 

Founded in 1989 by Philippe Jeantot, the event, which takes place once every four years, is considered by many to be the pinnacle of yacht races.

“I have sailed around the world three times now but never alone, and this is definitely a challenge,” Hermann added. “The weather conditions have also been particularly challenging this year, with big storms early on in the race. Now in the Southern Ocean, we are racing in similarly hard conditions with large waves and strong winds. Seaexplorer is running very well though. All the hard work from the team this year has paid off, and the boat is in very good condition.”

Herrmann’s boat, the Seaexplorer – Yacht Club De Monaco, is the product of a partnership with global transport and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel, which under the UN Sustainable Development Goals slogan of “A Race We Must Win,” aims to create carbon-neutral shipping.

This is no ordinary race. It is a journey that will take Herrmann on a lap around Antarctica, where he can expect huge storms, prematurely melting ice caps and invasions of seaweed. He will experience and witness climate change firsthand and communicate this to the world.

In partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO and the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Herrmann has installed an “ocean laboratory” on board the Seaexplorer, an automated machine that pumps water through a system that reads the carbon dioxide, PH levels and salinity of the ocean surface. The data is then live-streamed to ocean scientists who analyze it and make it available worldwide. 

“This data is incredibly important and rare,” Herrmann said. “There was no data from the Southern Ocean regions where I sail, and now thanks to this machine and this race our scientists will be able to better understand the impact of climate change on our oceans. The fact that every second breath we take comes from the ocean and that the ocean is the biggest store of man-made carbon dioxide goes some way to show why it is so important that we protect it.”

Being alone at sea for long periods of time takes a special type of mental fortitude, and Herrmann has called it the hardest challenge of his life.

“Being alone for so long is definitely difficult, but I am lucky today to have modern technology and connectivity so I can keep in touch with friends, family and my team,” he said. “My wife and I had a baby a few months before I left for this race, and now I can video call to see them, which helps a lot. Also, the team and supporters really help to keep me motivated with messages and voice notes.”

Herrmann says he is particularly interested to learn about sailing in the Middle East, something he hopes to experience in the coming years.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t had the chance to sail in the Middle East yet, but I have friends who have done so, and I would love to in the future,” he said. “I understand that the sea has always played a critical role in the region, from pearl diving to trading, so it would be great to experience some of the ancient routes. I am fascinated to learn about the new waterfront developments planned across the Red Sea, so I hope sailing regattas will be considered there to shed light on some of these areas and to develop the sport of sailing even further.” 

Gulf countries are playing an increasingly significant role in global sporting events, and Herrmann believes this could benefit sailing in the future.

“Hosting events in a country will provide a great opportunity to grow the sport on a grassroots level and of course educate the younger generation to respect and take care of the sea,” he said. “The Middle East provides good sailing conditions for most of the year, which is ideal both for people in competitive sailing and sailing amateurs. Oman has had a long-standing commitment to sailing, as has the UAE, so we look forward to following those developments to see if they can continue further in Saudi Arabia.”

Beyond Vendee Globe, Herrmann and Team Malizia will pump up their efforts to help protect the oceans and spread awareness about sustainability.  

“Everyone has their own Ocean Challenge, but our mission is to continue to promote ocean science, protection and education around the world while inspiring the next generation with sailing adventures,” he said. “We have a full four-year plan for the Ocean Race now starting in 2022 and also a full four-year plan for the International Monohull Open Class Association with the option for the team to compete in the Vendee Globe 2024.” 

Alongside partner and co-founder Pierre Casirgahi, Herrmann will continue to work closely with a select number of partners who share their sustainability mission. He will also expand his education program #MyOceanChallenge, which aims to inspire children to take up sailing and protect the oceans. 

Herrmann will also take part in the “Sports for Climate Action” initiative established by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“The initiative invites sports organizations to make their own contributions against climate change for a cleaner and safer planet and hence to accept the responsibility of the sports sector for climate neutrality,” said Herrmann. “The Malizia Ocean Challenge campaign has already been collecting scientific data about the oceans’ carbon dioxide concentration and has been sensitizing school children for marine as well as climate protection.

“I believe that through collective action and courageous leadership, sports has the power to change things quickly and sustainably.”

I want fighters not victims, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

I want fighters not victims, says Arsenal boss Arteta

I want fighters not victims, says Arsenal boss Arteta
  • The Spaniard is under pressure due to his team’s underwhelming display
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Under-pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the only way the struggling Gunners are going to turn their season around is if his players show they are fighters and not victims.

The Spaniard is favorite to be the next Premier League manager to be fired as the warm glow of FA Cup success last season has evaporated fast.

Arsenal are 15th in the table and without a Premier League win since Nov. 1. They have accrued just two points in the last seven games and are only four points above the relegation zone.

The only respite for Arteta — who has been in the post for just over a year — has come in the cup competitions.

They are through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League and on Tuesday they face Manchester City — where he cut his coaching teeth as assistant to Pep Guardiola — in the League Cup quarterfinals.

“You have two types of people: Fighters and victims,” said Arteta. “You need fighters and you don’t want any victims.

“Victims bring excuses, victims bring negativity and they start to blame anything that is happening around them or is not going their way.

“You need people who fight, people who contribute and people who are ready to give everything to the club in this moment.”

Arteta says he ignores what is written about him and the club, insisting that all that matters is the feeling within the club — and there, he claims, it is a wholly supportive atmosphere.

“Obviously a club of this stature deserves the best and when it is not happening, everyone is going to question what is happening,” he said. “I am the most responsible one in terms of results, so I have to accept that.”

Arteta said the quarterfinal against the holders provides a welcome distraction from their underwhelming league campaign.

“This is what we want to use it for (a distraction), as well as a competition we want to try to win,” said Arteta.

“We have two difficult opponents before in Leicester and Liverpool, we managed to beat them both and now we are playing at home and we are one step closer to Wembley.

“So it is a really nice game to play, as this is the type of game we are looking for through the season.”

However, he admits winning the trophy would not be sufficient to counter-balance a poor Premier League campaign.

“It’s not enough, isolating just one competition,” said Arteta. “We have a really nice opportunity because we’ve done really well in the competition this year and tomorrow’s game is another step forward to be closer to winning another trophy.

“But this doesn’t mean that it’s going to reflect on the rest or it’s going to look better because at the moment — whatever happens in any other competition — in the Premier League we’re nowhere near where we should be.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s strikers will have to rediscover their scoring touch because reinforcements will not be signed in January, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Guardiola explained that even with the backing of their Abu Dhabi owners, City were subject to the same financial pressures as their rivals due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

City have scored only twice in their last three league games but hope to welcome back Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final with Arsenal.

Topics: Arsenal Mikel Arteta english Premier League

Related

Arsenal target Europa League boost as confident Spurs travel to Belgium
Sport
Arsenal target Europa League boost as confident Spurs travel to Belgium
'World class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth
Sport
'World class' Vardy rocks Arsenal as Leicester go fourth

Latest updates

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12
US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.