ABU DHABI: Latakia Racecourse in the Syrian Arab Republic will host the 16th leg of the 33rd UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Friday, Oct. 9, marking the first time in the history of the series that it will be staged on Syrian soil.

The cup races are staged with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the presidential court.

The aim is to develop the Arabian horse-racing industry, support owners and breeders to acquire and breed the animal, and elevate its standing in countries around the world.

The leg forms part of the UAE–Syrian Festival, on Friday and Saturday at Latakia Racecourse, and features a program of 15 races for Purebred Arabian horses, with 10 races on the first day and five on the second.

The Syria leg carries particular significance within the agenda of the 33rd edition, representing a new addition to the cup and its presence across the Arab region. And continuing its mission of supporting Purebred Arabian horse racing and standing alongside owners and studs in Syria.

The Syria leg features 16 runners, among them Sanad Al-Aref, Victor Damascus, Mohib Al-Aref and Awad Al-Khaled, in a meeting that brings together Arabian horses who have recorded top performances in local racing.

The list of participants includes Sultan Al-Khatib, Habib Al-Kutub, Easar Al-Shabak, Ward Al-Kour, Baghdad Al-Shabak, Rami Al-Souriya, Shibl Al-Lagha, Al-Hajjaj H, Ward Al-Mahayni, Fahd Al-Kour, Zain Al-Waad and Douma Al-Ezz.

Matar Suhail Al-Yabhouni Al-Dhaheri, chairman of the higher organizing committee of the cup, welcomed the addition of Syria to the competition.

“This is an expression of the considerable support and wise direction of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and his sustained commitment to developing the Arabian horse-racing industry and supporting owners and breeders.”

He said the new Syria leg aims to “expand the scope of the cup’s races and to bring them to more racecourses.” And providing “new opportunities that strengthen the development and sustainability of this industry.”

The UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses was founded in 1994 by the late Sheikh Zayed, to elevate the standing of the animal worldwide.