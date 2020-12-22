Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12

You are here

A man wears a face mask while cleaning a handrail behind a sign telling students how to wash their hands to prevent the COVID-19 corona virus at a middle school in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan on February 29, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus
TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

