TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.
Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12
Updated 26 sec ago
