You are here

  • Home
  • Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to mark a memorandum of cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus signed between Russia's Gamaleya research center, UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and R-Pharm pharmaceutical company, via video conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tpnq

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity
  • The bill gives former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave office.
The bill, which was published online Tuesday, gives former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during their lifetime.
They will also be exempt from questioning by police or investigators, as well as searches or arrests.
The legislation was part of constitutional amendments that were approved this summer in a nationwide vote that allow Putin, 68, to remain president until 2036.
Prior to the bill becoming law, former presidents were immune from prosecution only for crimes committed while in office.
Now a former president can still be stripped of immunity if accused of treason or other grave crimes and the charges are confirmed by the Supreme and Constitutional courts.
But the legislation Putin signed on Tuesday will additionally grant former presidents a lifetime seat in the Federation Council or senate, a position that assures immunity from prosecution upon leaving the presidency.
Last month the pending bills sparked rumours that the longtime Russian leader is planning to step down because of poor health -- a claim the Kremlin denied.
On Tuesday the lower house State Duma passed legislation making information about employees of Russia's judicial system, law enforcement and regulatory and military bodies confidential.
The bill now requires Putin's signature to become law, a step that is considered a formality.
It comes a day after opposition figure Alexei Navalny said he telephoned an alleged security agent and tricked him into admitting the Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to kill him in August by poisoning.
Navalny said he had gained access to the security agent's phone number from leaked logs and travel records.
The Kremlin critic later published the agent's alleged address and phone number, actions that would become illegal under the newly proposed legislation.
emg/jbr/gd

Topics: Russia Putin bill

Related

Putin approves new naval facility in Sudan
World
Putin approves new naval facility in Sudan

Malaysia secures 6.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to treat 40% of population

Updated 23 December 2020
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia secures 6.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to treat 40% of population

Malaysia secures 6.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to treat 40% of population
  • Govt previously inked a preliminary agreement with COVAX and Pfizer
Updated 23 December 2020
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government on Tuesday revealed that it had signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine which would cover 40 percent of the country’s population.

In a televised announcement, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was also in talks with China and Russia to secure further supplies to increase Malaysia’s total vaccination coverage to 80 percent or 26.5 million of the population.

“Through all the negotiations and agreements that have been and will be signed, for now, the government will spend a total of $504.4 million,” Muhyiddin added.

The government had previously inked a preliminary agreement with COVAX and Pfizer facilities for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered to 30 percent of the population.

Public health experts, however, questioned the usage and administration of the vaccines acquired by the government.

Dr. Lim Chee Han, a senior researcher at the Third World Network, an international research and advocacy organization based in Malaysia, told Arab News that although the newly acquired vaccines would cover a large proportion of the population, their administration would still rely on regulatory approvals by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and the Ministry of Health.

“We wouldn’t know how the government is going to distribute the various vaccine brands based on demographics, region, and state across Malaysia,” Lim said.

He pointed out that there could be some ethical implications due to differences in the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine.

“Any vaccine which goes wrong would have negative consequences to the population, fueling the deep suspicion of anti-vaxxers,” he added.

Muhyiddin, however, in his announcement assured the public that the vaccines were safe.

“To convince the people that the vaccine obtained is safe and effective, I will be among the first individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination followed by front liners, and high-risk target groups such as the elderly, and those with non-communicable diseases and chronic respiratory diseases,” he said.

The premier added that the country’s special vaccine supply guarantee committee, established and co-chaired by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, would ensure vaccine supplies could be secured immediately.

“The government expects the first supply of 1 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer to be received and will be given to the target group as early as February 2021.”

The PM said that the NPRA and Ministry of Health would continue to monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines after they had been obtained and used.

Last Friday, Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah arrived in the UAE for a five-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during which Abu Dhabi donated 500,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the southeast Asian country.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19 vaccine COVAX Pfizer

Related

Special Malaysia hopeful for more UAE coronavirus cooperation after king’s Abu Dhabi visit
Middle-East
Malaysia hopeful for more UAE coronavirus cooperation after king’s Abu Dhabi visit
Special Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win
World
Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win

Latest updates

Jeddah streets and bridges embellished with Arabic calligraphy
Jeddah streets and bridges embellished with Arabic calligraphy
Saudi Arabia ‘has key role’ in rebuilding Afghanistan
Famed Egyptian director optimistic about future of Saudi cinema
Famed Egyptian director optimistic about future of Saudi cinema
Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges
Tunisia says it does not intend to normalize relations with Israel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.