You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, is led into a police van on Dec. 12, 2020 as he heads to court to be charged under Hong Kong’s controversial new national security law. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pph2z

Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail
  • Jimmy Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub
Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon detained under a new national security law was granted bail on Wednesday under strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban on social media posts.
Jimmy Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub over the summer in a bid to stamp out dissent.
He is accused of colluding with foreign countries by calling on overseas governments to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to its ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.
Lai, 73, was remanded into custody earlier this month by a dedicated national security judge sitting in a lower court.
But on Wednesday, his legal team appealed to the city’s High Court, where he was granted bail by a more senior judge picked to adjudicate national security cases.
Judge Alex Lee ordered Lai to pay a HK$10 million bond ($1.3 million) and imposed a number of other conditions.
He must remain at home, surrender all travel documents and hold no meetings with foreign officials or foreign institutions deemed to be hostile to China.
Lai was also banned from posting on social media, issuing statements or speaking to the media.
Court rules restrict the press from detailing legal arguments made by prosecutors and the defense during a bail hearing.
Lai’s Apple Daily newspaper has previously reported that the bulk of the prosecution’s case against him revolves around tweets and interviews he has given to the media since the national security law was imposed in late June.

Topics: Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

Related

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge
Media
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law
World
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law

EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain; WHO to meet

Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
AFP

EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain; WHO to meet

EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain; WHO to meet
  • WHO’s Europe director: We will “discuss strategies for testing, reducing transmission & communicating risks”
  • The discovery of the new coronavirus type set off alarm bells worldwide just as vaccines are being rolled out
Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Europe on Wednesday began easing travel bans on Britain put in place to contain a new strain of Covid-19 that UK officials believe is spreading faster as WHO experts were set to meet on a response to the variant.
The discovery of the new coronavirus type set off alarm bells worldwide just as vaccines are being rolled out to halt a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives since it began a year ago in China.
But the European Commission has urged EU nations to reopen their borders to Britain and replace the blockades with mandatory tests for arrivals.
France’s relaxation of a 48-blockade meant stranded lorry drivers in the UK were finally offered a way home after thousands were blocked around the port of Dover for days.
Under France’s new rules, EU nationals and residents are allowed home with a negative Covid test, though Britons remain barred.
But given the back-up, some truckers feared there was little chance of making it across the English Channel in time for the holidays.
“Home for Christmas? Forget it,” said Laurent Beghin, a French trucker who delivered a cargo of paint to the UK on Sunday and was still stuck in England on Wednesday.
The Netherlands also said it was lifting its travel ban on the UK Wednesday but noted that all passengers, including EU citizens, must have a recent negative test to enter.
In the meantime, scientists are still trying to forge a plan to control the Covid-19’s various strains, with Europe’s branch of the World Health Organization to meet Wednesday.
WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge wrote on Twitter that the organization would “discuss strategies for testing, reducing transmission & communicating risks.”
He added that “limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info.”
The new strain of the virus, which has also been detected in small numbers elsewhere, appears to spread more easily than other types but experts say there is no evidence it is more lethal or resistant to vaccines.
As the European Union prepares to kick off vaccinations across the bloc on December 27, Switzerland got a head start Wednesday by delivering its first jabs in the Lucerne region.
A care home resident in her 90s was the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it was approved by Swiss regulators.
“I am very satisfied that we have now been able to start vaccinations in the canton of Lucerne,” the region’s health services chief Guido Graf said.
Dubai also gave out its first jab Wednesday while Serbia and hard-hit Mexico are next in line with plans start vaccination on Thursday.
The co-founder of BioNTech has assured the firm’s vaccine is “highly likely” to work against the mutated strain detected in Britain.
And if not, the vaccine could be adapted in six weeks, said Ugur Sahin, adding that tests are already being run on the variant.
In the US, the world’s worst-affected country, top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci received his Covid-19 vaccine as officials continued to seek to build confidence among the public.
But President Donald Trump’s shock rejection of a $900 billion relief package passed by Congress raised concern.
Trump said he would refuse to accept the bill as it is and demanded changes, notably a big increase in the proposed $600 direct payments to less well-off Americans.
Lawmakers can override his veto if he goes through with it.
There was positive news in Australia, where Sydney eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas after the country’s largest city reported a second day of new cases in the single digits.
Egypt, however, called off all New Year’s celebrations in order stem a rise in cases.
The Czech government also extended its state of emergency and announced tighter restrictions including closing shops in the face of a spike of Covid-19 cases.
And in Thailand, meanwhile, elephants dressed up in Christmas costumes for an annual tradition gave out a pandemic-friendly gift to schoolchildren: baskets of face masks.

Topics: EU Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Special Carelessness may be fueling rapid spread of coronavirus mutation in UK, say WHO experts
World
Carelessness may be fueling rapid spread of coronavirus mutation in UK, say WHO experts

Latest updates

Saudi health ministry records 177 new coronavirus cases
Saudi health ministry records 177 new coronavirus cases
EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain; WHO to meet
EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain; WHO to meet
Zakat collected from firms in Saudi Arabia goes to Social Security Agency: Official
Zakat collected from firms in Saudi Arabia goes to Social Security Agency: Official
LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
LuLu opens express store in National Guard campus
Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising virus cases
Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising virus cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.