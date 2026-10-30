MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the United States to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, state-owned TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The two-day gathering of major economies comes at a time of stalemates on various fronts — from the US-Iran war to fighting in Ukraine — all while oil prices stay high.

The foreign ministers’ talks in Atlanta, Georgia, also takes place just days before crucial US midterm elections, and will set the stage for the December G20 leaders’ summit in Miami at President Donald Trump’s Doral resort.

Moscow said Thursday that Lavrov would use his speech there to argue against international sanctions. It comes ahead of fresh talks between officials from Moscow, Kyiv and Washington on trying to broker an end to the Ukraine war.