Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East

Global technology and smartphone company Oppo has collaborated with regional media conglomerate MBC to bring to the Middle East “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” — the Arabic version of the US reality singing competition TV show, “The Masked Singer.”

Oppo utilized the MBC-produced show to mark the regional debut of the brand’s mascot — Ollie, which has become a popular character with viewers of the celebrity-packed program.

Hosted by Lebanese presenter Anabella Hilal, “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” sees celebrities compete against each other while their identity is entirely concealed in an elaborate costume. After each celebrity performance, appointed celebrity judges try to guess who they are after listening to them perform and receiving various clues alluding to their identities. Ollie has a special role to play in the show — he hosts the “masked singers” backstage in the Oppo Studio before they make an appearance on stage for a spectacular performance. Ollie is also the custodian of the results — taking his Oppo Reno4 smartphone to share with the presenter what everyone is waiting for after each round.

Oppo has also launched a digital contest that will give viewers a chance to be part of a TV commercial. Participants need to use a specially created Oppo filter that masks their face, follow the music and imitate the actions from a “hero video” — also created by Oppo — and post on their social media channels, including Instagram and Twitter. The most creative entries stand to win prizes, including starring in a TV commercial or winning the company’s smartphone.

Fadi Abu Shamat, director of strategy and development at Oppo MEA, said: “We are very excited about the expansion of our global partnership with ‘The Masked Singer’ that allows us to bring the suspense and thrill of this unique reality competition to the Middle East audiences. This initiative is in line with our ‘glocalization’ strategy that customizes international partnerships and strategies and makes them relevant to people in the region. Music and entertainment are an important part of Arabic hospitality and culture, and we are sure that ‘The Masked Singer: Inta Min?’ will resonate with our regional audience.”

Featuring 12 masked Arab celebrities, the TV show also hosts four celebrity judges including Syrian actor Qusai Khouli, Lebanese singer and actor Cyrine Abdelnour, Egyptian actor Hassan El-Raddad, and Saudi broadcaster Mouhnned Al-Hamdi.