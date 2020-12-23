You are here

  • Home
  • Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East

Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East

Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East
‘The Masked Singer: Inta Min?’ sees celebrities compete against each other while their identity is entirely concealed in an elaborate costume.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wg4zb

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East

Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Global technology and smartphone company Oppo has collaborated with regional media conglomerate MBC to bring to the Middle East “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” — the Arabic version of the US reality singing competition TV show, “The Masked Singer.” 

Oppo utilized the MBC-produced show to mark the regional debut of the brand’s mascot — Ollie, which has become a popular character with viewers of the celebrity-packed program.

Hosted by Lebanese presenter Anabella Hilal, “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” sees celebrities compete against each other while their identity is entirely concealed in an elaborate costume. After each celebrity performance, appointed celebrity judges try to guess who they are after listening to them perform and receiving various clues alluding to their identities. Ollie has a special role to play in the show — he hosts the “masked singers” backstage in the Oppo Studio before they make an appearance on stage for a spectacular performance. Ollie is also the custodian of the results — taking his Oppo Reno4 smartphone to share with the presenter what everyone is waiting for after each round.

Oppo has also launched a digital contest that will give viewers a chance to be part of a TV commercial. Participants need to use a specially created Oppo filter that masks their face, follow the music and imitate the actions from a “hero video” — also created by Oppo — and post on their social media channels, including Instagram and Twitter. The most creative entries stand to win prizes, including starring in a TV commercial or winning the company’s smartphone.

Fadi Abu Shamat, director of strategy and development at Oppo MEA, said: “We are very excited about the expansion of our global partnership with ‘The Masked Singer’ that allows us to bring the suspense and thrill of this unique reality competition to the Middle East audiences. This initiative is in line with our ‘glocalization’ strategy that customizes international partnerships and strategies and makes them relevant to people in the region. Music and entertainment are an important part of Arabic hospitality and culture, and we are sure that ‘The Masked Singer: Inta Min?’ will resonate with our regional audience.”

Featuring 12 masked Arab celebrities, the TV show also hosts four celebrity judges including Syrian actor Qusai Khouli, Lebanese singer and actor Cyrine Abdelnour, Egyptian actor Hassan El-Raddad, and Saudi broadcaster Mouhnned Al-Hamdi.

International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City

International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Spar Saudi Stores Company, a company of Al-Sadhan Group, has opened an express convenience store in Riyadh’s Digital City. The opening of Spar Express was held under the patronage of Governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, and in the presence of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Sadhan Group Muhammad Al-Sadhan and senior executives of Al-Raedah, Raza and Al-Sadhan Group.

Spar Express has an advanced convenience store format based on international best practices and tailored to serve the daily needs of the modern and dynamic communities of Saudi Arabia. The flagship store has a built-in CENSA Café and bakery, serving freshly packed sandwiches, fruits and other healthy food options. Self-checkout kiosks enable minimum human contact.

Chairman Al-Sadhan said: “The opening of the new Spar Express comes as a continuation of our expansion plans in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for developing the economy, and raising the level of services and products provided to citizens and residents. The Spar retail chain in Saudi Arabia is 100 percent owned by Al-Sadhan Group.”

Eid Al-Anazi, CEO of Al-Sadhan Group, said: “We are pleased to open Spar Express in the Digital City, which represents an advanced retail model, and provide the highest quality of products and services to Spar customers. Spar successfully operates different retail formats such as supermarkets, and convenience and express stores in select locations such as the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and other distinguished neighborhoods in Riyadh.”

Spar, an international food retailer, opened its first outlet in the Kingdom in 2017. The latest express store is its 11th branch. 

“Spar is committed to bringing an international shopping experience to the communities of Saudi Arabia, by serving people’s daily needs for groceries, locally sourced fresh produce and an exclusive range of imported products, all in stylish stores with welcoming staff and exceptional customer service,” a statement said.

Latest updates

Silent night for Bethlehem as coronavirus keeps pilgrims away
Bethlehem facing canceled Christmas, ‘unparalleled’ recession
UAE expats thankful to enjoy Christmas away from tough COVID-19 lockdowns
UAE expats thankful to enjoy Christmas away from tough COVID-19 lockdowns
We need to get it right in the Middle East, but everybody has to play ball, says Germany’s UN envoy
There is precious little joy to be found in Lebanon this Christmas

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.