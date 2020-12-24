You are here

  • Home
  • Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq

Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq

Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq
Trump ordered the drone attack on January 3, 2020 to kill the powerful Iranian general while he was in Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgbmk

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq

Trump warns Iran over rocket strike on embassy in Iraq
  • After Soleimani’s killing, the entire region held its breath in anticipation of an uncontrolled escalation which ultimately did not materialize
  • Washington has recently reduced its diplomatic staff in the Iraqi capital
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday he would hold “Iran responsible” in the event of a fatal attack on Americans in Iraq, as the first anniversary of the killing of a top Iranian general in a US air strike approaches.
“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to an attack that caused damage but no deaths.
“Guess where they came from: IRAN,” he added.
“Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” he added, before offering “some friendly health advice to Iran: if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” he said.
Responding to Trump, the Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javid Zarif tweeted on Thursday: “Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home.”
He also attached an image of years-old Trump tweets that claimed ex-president Barack Obama would have started a war with Iran to win re-election, as well as a screengrab of a graph that purported to show the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had already pointed the finger at Tehran, while the US military command that covers the region said that the rocket attack “was almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed rogue militia group.”
It said in a statement that while it “caused no US injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the US embassy compound, and was clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties.”
“The United States will hold Iran accountable for the deaths of any Americans that result from the work of these Iranian-backed rogue militia groups,” it added.
Iran had earlier responded by calling on US authorities on Monday not to provoke “tensions.”
Trump ordered the drone attack on January 3, 2020 to kill the powerful Iranian general while he was in Baghdad. The air strike came after Iranian-backed militias had fired rockets at US targets in Iraq, in a scenario echoed by the latest strikes against the US embassy.
After Soleimani’s killing, the entire region held its breath in anticipation of an uncontrolled escalation which ultimately did not materialize.
But tensions are rising again as the first anniversary of the strike nears and the US leader — in his final weeks in office — is sticking to his “maximum pressure” approach toward the Iranian regime.
Washington has recently reduced its diplomatic staff in the Iraqi capital amid speculations that it could close the mission altogether.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt
World
Trump throws pandemic relief into doubt
Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role
World
Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights

Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights

Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights
  • The border closure, which covers ports of entry on land, sea, and air, started on Dec. 22
Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Over 300 flights to and from Oman have been cancelled as the country closed its borders for a week due to the new strain of COVID-19 reported in the UK.
The border closure, which covers ports of entry on land, sea, and air, started on Dec. 22, and will last for seven days, as announced by the Supreme Committee, local daily Times of Oman reported.
An official at Oman Airports said 148 incoming passengers have been cancelled as a result of the decision, as well as 159 departure flights.
Domestic flights were not affected by the closure, and cargo planes, goods trucks and freight ships were still allowed access to Oman’s ports.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

Related

Oman to start COVID-19 vaccination drive Sunday
Middle-East
Oman to start COVID-19 vaccination drive Sunday
Saudi and Omani foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Omani foreign ministers discuss relations

Latest updates

Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths
Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference
New Netflix documentary on Ariana Grande hits the wrong notes
New Netflix documentary on Ariana Grande hits the wrong notes
Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights
Oman border closure disrupts over 300 flights
DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port
DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.