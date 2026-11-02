RIYADH: Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced a reshuffle on Monday.



The new appointments are as follows:



1.Salem Abu Bakr Mohammad Thabit Al-Awlaqi is appointed Minister of Information



2.Moammar Mutahar Mohammed Al-Eryani is appointed as an ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates



3. Akram Nasib Ahmed Al-Amri is appointed Minister of Civil Service and Insurance



4. Ahmed Saleh Ahmed Al-Awlaqi is appointed Minister of Local Administration



5. Hassan Faraj Mohammed Omar is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yemen’s Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority



6. Saber Abdo Mohammed Al-Sunaidi is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation



7. Riyadh Saeed Omar Bajumaan is appointed Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport for Maritime Affairs and Ports



The Presidential Leadership Council also held a meeting on Monday during which it discussed Houthi missile and drone attacks on state institutions and civilian facilities, the expansion of militia assaults on cities and villages, the ongoing siege of Taiz city, attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, and threats to international waterways and maritime navigation.



The council received a briefing from its chairman Rashad Al-Alimi regarding his recent communications and consultations with various regional and international leaders and officials.



These discussions centered on coordinating urgent responses to the humanitarian crisis, supporting state institutions, halting the flow of weapons to the Houthis, and safeguarding the security of both Yemen and the broader region, Saba News Agency reported.



Field reports on the progress of military operations across various battlefronts were reviewed, highlighting the advances made by the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Popular Resistance — with significant support from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy — as part of operation “Dawn of Yemen.”



Military progress was made on the Al-Jawf, Marib, and West Coast fronts and steadfast resistance was displayed on the Taiz fronts, the council said.



The council emphasized that this progress would not have been possible without the support of Saudi Arabia.



The council also reiterated its appreciation to the Saudi leaderships for its support to the Yemeni people and prompt response to the needs of Taiz and other governorates.



This support has been delivered through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, and various other Saudi institutions and initiatives, the council said.