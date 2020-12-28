Australian lobster sector claws back trade after Chinese ban

You are here

Joe Paratore displays his catch of western rock lobsters aboard his boat to customers at the Fishing Boat Harbour in Fremantle, Australia. (AFP)
  • Australia’s rock lobster exports are worth half a billion US dollars a year
FREMANTLE, Australia: Even in the scorching Australian summer sun, long queues of customers snake around Fremantle harbor — a soothing sight for beleaguered local fishermen trying to replace lost business with China.

Australia’s rock lobster exports are worth half a billion US dollars a year — and in normal times, 94 percent of them go to China.

But all that changed a few weeks ago, when Beijing imposed a near-total import ban on lobster, part of a broader politically charged “shadow trade war.”

“It has affected us drastically,” third-generation fisherman Fedele Camarda told AFP. “Our income has been reduced considerably.”

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been in free-fall for most of this year, with China hitting out at a list of issues including Australia’s call for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and a ban on Huawei’s participation in the nation’s 5G network.

The row has seen more than a dozen Australian sectors hit with import levies, with the barley industry particularly badly hit. Exporters stand to lose as much as $2-4 billion worth of sales.

So far, the broader Australian economy has weathered the storm. The economy returned to growth in the last quarter, exiting a COVID-induced recession.

But individual businesses have been forced to find new customers and markets overnight to avoid red ink, job cuts or bankruptcy.

Some barley farmers have planted other grains or re-routed shipments to the Middle East.

But the lobster industry is looking closer to home.

In a bid to help the ravaged sector, local authorities recently changed legislation to allow commercial rock lobster fishers to sell large quantities from the back of their boats during December and January.

So far the Australian public has responded enthusiastically, offering a much-needed lifeline to Camarda and his fellow vendors.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, prices topped $80 a kg in Western Australia and usually averaged around $53 per kilo.

On one muggy pre-Christmas weekday, sweat-drenched customers bought the world-renowned western rock lobster direct on the quay for $34 a kilogram — a 36 percent markdown.

“That’s just enough to break even,” Camarda said. “But we have been selling out almost every day. We are taking pre-orders as people want it for Christmas.”

Ensuring they were set up to manage orders and make the product available to the public had been “a crash course,” he admitted.

Such is the demand across Australia that some supermarkets have had to place limits on the number of lobsters customers can buy.

Nick Van Niekerk, a resident of nearby Mosman Park, was one of those braving the heat to stand in line for 30 minutes.

“I came down to support the local fishermen and show that we as a community care,” he said. “It’s important to be able to get lobsters directly from the boats and know what you’re actually getting.

“Lobsters are usually really expensive, so to get them at an affordable price I think is great for the local community.”

  Country's private sector has begun investing in the cocoa industry
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Although small in the face of South America’s giants, Haiti is slowly developing its cocoa industry, earning better incomes for thousands of farmers and refuting the stereotype that culinary art is the preserve of wealthy countries.

Haiti’s annual production of 5,000 tons of cocoa pales in comparison to the 70,000 tons produced per year by neighboring Dominican Republic, but the sector’s development is recent in the island nation.

Feccano, a federation of cocoa cooperatives in northern Haiti, became the first group to organize exchanges in 2001 by prioritizing farmers’ profits.

“Before, there was the systematic destruction of cocoa trees because the market price wasn’t interesting for farmers who preferred very short-cycle crops,” said Guito Gilot, Feccano’s commercial director.

The cooperative now works with more than 4,000 farmers in northern Haiti.

By fermenting its members’ beans before export, Feccano has been able to target the market for fine and aromatic cocoa.

“Feccano’s customers pay for quality: They don’t have the New York Stock Exchange as a reference,” said Gilot.

Smelling potential, Haiti’s private sector finally began investing in the cocoa industry, which until then had been supported solely by non-governmental organizations and humanitarian efforts.

By setting up its fermentation setter in 2014 in Acul-du-Nord, 15 km from Haiti’s second city Cap-Haitien, the company Produit des iles (PISA) entered the market. But the logistical challenges are many.

“The producers we work with farm less than a hectare, often divided into several plots whereas, in Latin America, a small producer already owns four or five hectares,” explained Aline Etlicher, who developed the industry at PISA.

“We buy fresh cocoa, the same day as the harvest so the farmer no longer has the problems of drying and storing that they would have if they sold it to an intermediary,” said the French agronomist.

In recent months, this just-in-time bean collection from all sites has been more challenging because many roads were regularly blocked due to socio-political unrest.

Maintaining organic and fair trade certifications for the cocoa is delicate, but the Haitian style has made its mark abroad.

“Today there are bars sold in the United States that are called Acul-du-Nord,” Etlicher said proudly.

“With our customers, we are part of the ‘bean to bar’ movement of chocolate makers who transform the cocoa bean into the chocolate bar,” she said, adding that by cutting out the middleman, Haitian producers’ revenues have doubled.

And on the other end of the chain, bean processing remains local.

