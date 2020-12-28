You are here

9 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Saudi Aramco discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom. (File/AFP)
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Saudi Aramco discovered four new oil and gas fields in the Kingdom, said Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

2) Sahara International Petrochemical Co.’s (Sipchem) subsidiary International Polymers Company (IPC) signed a SR700 million ($186.67 million) Murabaha facility agreement with Riyad Bank to refinance the existing syndicated bank facility and loan from the Public Investment Fund.

3) Ayyan Investment Co. appointed Aljazira Capital as a financial advisor for acquiring stakes held by non-controlling shareholders in its 69.9 percent-owned subsidiary Al Ahsa Medical Services Co.

4) Aseer Trading, Tourism & Manufacturing Co. (Aseer) said the court order, issued on Nov. 8, 2020, in its favor against the seller of land in the north of Riyadh became final and enforceable following the expiry of the objection period.

5) Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) announced rights issue was 94.04 percent subscribed.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry on Dec. 24, 2020, submitted request to increase capital through a rights issue to the Capital Market Authority.

7) Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. said that its lawsuit against Al Sateaa Modern Construction Co. was returned to the court of appeal, and hearing will take place on Jan. 18, 2021.

8) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced the rump offering results and the final allocation of its rights issue shares, with a coverage ratio of 602.8 percent.

9) Oil prices fell on Monday morning, with Brent crude trading 20 cents lower at $51.09 per barrel and WTI edging down 15 cents to $48.08/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul

From bean to bar, Haiti's cocoa wants international recognition

From bean to bar, Haiti’s cocoa wants international recognition

From bean to bar, Haiti’s cocoa wants international recognition
  Country's private sector has begun investing in the cocoa industry
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Although small in the face of South America’s giants, Haiti is slowly developing its cocoa industry, earning better incomes for thousands of farmers and refuting the stereotype that culinary art is the preserve of wealthy countries.

Haiti’s annual production of 5,000 tons of cocoa pales in comparison to the 70,000 tons produced per year by neighboring Dominican Republic, but the sector’s development is recent in the island nation.

Feccano, a federation of cocoa cooperatives in northern Haiti, became the first group to organize exchanges in 2001 by prioritizing farmers’ profits.

“Before, there was the systematic destruction of cocoa trees because the market price wasn’t interesting for farmers who preferred very short-cycle crops,” said Guito Gilot, Feccano’s commercial director.

The cooperative now works with more than 4,000 farmers in northern Haiti.

By fermenting its members’ beans before export, Feccano has been able to target the market for fine and aromatic cocoa.

“Feccano’s customers pay for quality: They don’t have the New York Stock Exchange as a reference,” said Gilot.

Smelling potential, Haiti’s private sector finally began investing in the cocoa industry, which until then had been supported solely by non-governmental organizations and humanitarian efforts.

By setting up its fermentation setter in 2014 in Acul-du-Nord, 15 km from Haiti’s second city Cap-Haitien, the company Produit des iles (PISA) entered the market. But the logistical challenges are many.

“The producers we work with farm less than a hectare, often divided into several plots whereas, in Latin America, a small producer already owns four or five hectares,” explained Aline Etlicher, who developed the industry at PISA.

“We buy fresh cocoa, the same day as the harvest so the farmer no longer has the problems of drying and storing that they would have if they sold it to an intermediary,” said the French agronomist.

In recent months, this just-in-time bean collection from all sites has been more challenging because many roads were regularly blocked due to socio-political unrest.

Maintaining organic and fair trade certifications for the cocoa is delicate, but the Haitian style has made its mark abroad.

“Today there are bars sold in the United States that are called Acul-du-Nord,” Etlicher said proudly.

“With our customers, we are part of the ‘bean to bar’ movement of chocolate makers who transform the cocoa bean into the chocolate bar,” she said, adding that by cutting out the middleman, Haitian producers’ revenues have doubled.

And on the other end of the chain, bean processing remains local.

Topics: Cocoa bean Haiti cocoa

