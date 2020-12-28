You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges

Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges

Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges
Aerial view of a deserted highway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Riyadh, on May 24, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/83ts9

Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges

Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges
  • Badr Al-Saud urged other institutions to submit applications to receive their licenses
  • The Saudi Ministry of Culture is also preparing to launch the second edition of the Art Residency Al-Balad program for 2021-2022
Updated 28 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has granted licenses for two music colleges, the Minister of Culture announced Monday on Twitter.
Badr Al-Saud urged other institutions to submit applications to receive their licenses.
“I invite all those interested in the private and non-profit sectors to submit applications for licenses for institutes in various cultural fields on a specialized platform that will start its work after 90 days,” he said.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture is also preparing to launch the second edition of the Art Residency Al-Balad program for 2021-2022.
The program targets Saudi and international artists, critics, researchers and writers, and will take place at the Ribat Al-Khonji building in Al-Balad, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site in the historical city of Jeddah.
It is designed to encourage cultural dialogue, critical thinking and the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as dialogue among different generations.
Art Residency is financed by the Culture Ministry and is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry to launch second Art Residency program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry to launch second Art Residency program
Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out
Saudi Arabia
Foreigners stuck in Saudi Arabia permitted to fly out

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit

Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
  • The invitations were delivered by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf
  • Al-Hajraf congratulates Bahrain on assuming presidency of 41st GCC Summit
Updated 37 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent an invitation to his Bahraini counterpart, King Hamad, to participate in the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to be held on Jan. 5 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad received the message delivered by GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf in the capital Manama.
During the meeting, they discussed the bloc’s goals and the social, economic and trade achievements of member states.

Al-Hajraf thanked King Hamad for his continued efforts to strengthen the GCC. He said he was confident in the role that Bahrain will play in pushing joint Gulf action forward and realizing the aspirations and hopes of the citizens of the GCC countries toward more coherence, cooperation and integration.
“Bahrain’s presidency of the 41st session coincides with the GCC celebrating almost 50 years since its establishment with a deep-rooted partnership that proved to be a cohesive system capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges, and continues to achieve complementary achievements in accordance with the bloc’s lofty goals,” he said.
King Salman also sent an invitation to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which was delivered by Al-Hajraf earlier on Monday during a reception at Seif Palace, SPA said.
During the meeting, Sheikh Nawaf and Al-Hajraf discussed the bloc’s endeavors and the achievements made by member states, especially in the social, economic and commercial fields.
The secretary-general expressed his thanks to the emir for his “complete keenness on continuing efforts to strengthen the Gulf region and pushing the GCC march to broader horizons,” the statement said.

Al-Hajraf said the GCC is entering 50 years since its founding with “solid achievements, great cooperation and a common aspiration for a constructive future to achieve the aspirations and ambitions of Gulf citizens.”
“This begins with focusing on the horizons and ambitions of Gulf youth and joint work to restore economic growth in the region after the coronavirus pandemic, overcome its challenges, resume free trade negotiations, and strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Supreme Council Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah King Salman King Hamad Bahrain Kuwait Nayef Al-Hajraf

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invites Bahrain king, Kuwait emir to GCC summit
How a Riyadh investment firm defied the pandemic
Ghanem Alghanem, Managing Director of the Investment Management Advisory at Jadwa Investment. (Supplied)
Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines
UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.