Saudi Arabia grants license for music colleges

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has granted licenses for two music colleges, the Minister of Culture announced Monday on Twitter.
Badr Al-Saud urged other institutions to submit applications to receive their licenses.
“I invite all those interested in the private and non-profit sectors to submit applications for licenses for institutes in various cultural fields on a specialized platform that will start its work after 90 days,” he said.
أعلن صدور أول ترخيص لمعهدين موسيقيين في المملكة. وأدعو جميع المهتمين في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي لتقديم طلبات تراخيص المعاهد في المجالات الثقافية المختلفة، على منصة متخصصة ستبدأ عملها بعد 90 يوماً. #رؤية_السعودية_2030
— بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود (@BadrFAlSaud) December 28, 2020
The Saudi Ministry of Culture is also preparing to launch the second edition of the Art Residency Al-Balad program for 2021-2022.
The program targets Saudi and international artists, critics, researchers and writers, and will take place at the Ribat Al-Khonji building in Al-Balad, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site in the historical city of Jeddah.
It is designed to encourage cultural dialogue, critical thinking and the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as dialogue among different generations.
Art Residency is financed by the Culture Ministry and is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life program.