Dammam mall gets 6 new gaming centers

Sala Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Salman Al-Hokair Group specialized in high-end family entertainment, has announced the opening of six state-of-the-art entertainment centers in Dammam’s Al-Nakheel Mall. This is the company’s third outlet in the Kingdom, after it launched its second center earlier this month, the Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra Mall.

Sala Entertainment is on a mission to launch similar entertainment centers in different regions of the Kingdom, in line with the company’s strategic plan to achieve local expansion.

The gaming complex at Al-Nakheel Mall consists of a number of diverse games and activities that are suitable for all members of the family. Several local brands have been gathered together under one roof for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

The six centers, spread over 6,935 square meters, are: Strike 10, Octo City, Octo Lasertag, Octo Karting, Billy Beez and Jumping Beez.

These centers were built in collaboration with some of the world’s leading gaming manufacturers and experts, and will operate in compliance with health and safety precautions.

Mohamed Attia, CEO of Sala Entertainment, said: “The opening of these advanced centers reflects the company’s keenness to provide the best in the field of family entertainment and to be the first destination for any family looking to have a quality time with all its members. We, at Sala Entertainment, are very keen to provide the latest games from the top manufacturers to ensure our visitors have an enjoyable and safe visit.”

He added: “We do not aim to provide knowledge-free fun; all the games have multiple goals — they combine entertainment, fun, play, knowledge and training, as well as the gaining of experiences that help in developing the child’s awareness and broad-mindedness.”