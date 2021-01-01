You are here

Saudi R&B star Hamza Hawsawi premieres music video

Saudi R&B performer Hamza Hawsawi
Saudi R&B performer Hamza Hawsawi
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi R&B star Hamza Hawsawi premieres music video
  • The performer said that his country’s support and people’s love for his music mean more to him than any award or international acclaim
JEDDAH: Saudi R&B performer Hamza Hawsawi launched his new single, “Believer,” with a first-of-its-kind video event for the Kingdom in Jeddah on Monday.
Produced by Rayan Bailouni, the song features a steady drumbeat and a melody that allows Hawsawi to explore an exciting new vocal direction.
“We shot the music video during my trip with the Red Sea Spirit cruise recently,” he told the audience in a Q&A session hosted by stand-up comedian Khalid Khalifa, following the premier.
Directed by Fauzi AR, the video takes fans on a journey with Hawsawi, who shares his feelings with captivating vocals on an uplifting ballad.
The performer said that his country’s support and people’s love for his music mean more to him than any award or international acclaim.
“Thanks to the leadership and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, we are able to not only believe in but also achieve our dreams. They are the reason we are able to be here today and make this a reality.”
Hawsawi lauded reforms spearheaded by the crown prince to allow Saudi artists to shine on the global stage.
Earlier this year, he released an aspirational pop anthem to celebrate the first-ever Saudi Dakar Rally with Qiddiya Investment Company.
“I want everyone who’s watching to know his or her dreams can come true, that nothing is impossible,” he said at the launch event.
In his efforts to promote young talent in the Kingdom, he gave the floor to a new Saudi talent, Ghada, who performed an original a cappella for the audience.
Due to social distancing and coronavirus measures, the guest list was limited to 150 people, which included Prince Abdullah bin Saad, Saudi artists, local musicians, regional media outlets and influencers.
The launch event took place at Jeddah’s Mall of Arabia in collaboration with Muvi Cinemas, Saudi Style Council, Niche Arabia and Go Production.
“This event encapsulates what Saudi creatives are capable of offering when we join forces,” said Marriam Mossalli, founder of the Saudi Style Council, which has partnered with Muvi Cinemas to promote local talents in music, film and fashion.
“From Hamza and the model to the video producer and director — the whole of the creative process was distinctly local. And guests were thrilled to share this moment with worldwide followers on their social media channels,” she added.
Hawsawi, who was the 2015 winner of “X Factor Arabia,” is now an established music industry figure in the MENA region, known for hits such as “Love a Little,” “Find You” and “You Don’t Have to Go Home.”
“Believer” is now streaming on all music platforms. The video is now live on Hawsawi’s YouTube channel.
Hawsawi on Monday premiered another video for “Al Hayat,” a collaborative project featuring regional artists, produced and distributed by Platinum Records, in partnership with Anghami and MBC Group.
“It is a humanitarian anthem and a song about forgiveness,” he said. The video is available on MBC’s YouTube channel.
 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

