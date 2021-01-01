You are here

GPC launches 'AFAQ' for secure cross-border transactions across GCC

GPC launches ‘AFAQ’ for secure cross-border transactions across GCC
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

GPC launches ‘AFAQ’ for secure cross-border transactions across GCC

GPC launches ‘AFAQ’ for secure cross-border transactions across GCC
Updated 01 January 2021
Arab News

Gulf Payments Company (GPC) has successfully launched the first phase of the “AFAQ” payment system. The first financial transactions were exchanged through AFAQ between the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on Dec. 10. The central banks of the remaining Gulf states will be onboarded to AFAQ soon according to the agreed schedule.

AFAQ offers many features, mainly in terms of accelerating cross-border transfers across the GCC through the use of the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) service, thus completing transactions within moments, at a cost-efficient rate. Additionally, it provides a highly secure ecosystem shielded against cyber and information security risks by incorporating modern innovations while reducing reliance on external financial systems and networks.

FASTFACT

The first financial transactions were exchanged through AFAQ between the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Saudi Central Bank on Dec. 10.

AFAQ is part of a regional infrastructure that GPC has developed to underpin inter-GCC payment systems through enabling RTGS transfers among the central banks of the member states. The system supports dealing in the local currencies of GCC members and facilitates clearing and financial settlements while reinforcing the requirements for better financial markets integration. Through guaranteeing secure, quick, and standardized transactions, the system aims at enhancing financial stability across the GCC.

GPC is a closed joint-stock company, established, owned, and financed by the central banks of the GCC states, pursuant to the GCC Supreme Council’s decision in December 2016 (37th session). The company has been mandated to build and operate RTGS services for payments between the GCC for the purpose of executing financial transactions between central and commercial banks and their customers, offering and developing various services to improve Gulf payments systems, and devising appropriate strategies to avoid financial risks, in line with international best practices.

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia

Redington, Huawei launch IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

Redington Saudi Arabia, along with its partner Huawei, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has officially launched its IdeaHub series in the Kingdom. The IdeaHub can create an all-scenario smart office for the cloud era, and boost production efficiency for enterprises. The launch took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, system integrators, resellers, and customers.

The Huawei IdeaHub is an innovative productivity tool that integrates multiple functions to create an intelligent endpoint for users. Features include intelligent handwriting, 4K wireless projection, video conferencing, and the open Android AppGallery, making it an ideal addition for collaborative spaces, such as meeting rooms, executive offices, and more. The product series includes the IdeaHub S and IdeaHub Pro models.

Terry He, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said: “The pandemic has accelerated enterprises’ desire for digital transformation, resulting in an increased demand for innovative technologies that can power seamless remote meetings and collaboration across the teams. Collaborative smart ecosystems are essential in a modern, connected office, and we are proud to partner with Redington to launch our award-winning Huawei IdeaHub for businesses in Saudi Arabia.”

“Huawei IdeaHub leverages cloud capabilities to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience, designed to enhance the way teams work together, wherever they may be in the office. This is a key component of our new smart office strategy, which will guide Huawei’s innovation in the years to come as we seek to deliver superior products to our customers, enabling them to take full advantage of our increasingly digital world,” added He.

Aswani Kumar, general manager — IT volume, Redington KSA, said: “In the current era of globalization and remote workforce, it is becoming increasingly essential for Saudi enterprises to embrace a digital workspace. Through our partnership with the global ICT leader, Huawei, we are pleased to introduce the new IdeaHub series in Saudi Arabia. It is an all-in-one productivity tool that is dedicated to empowering intelligent collaboration and promoting regional and global network teamwork to supercharge work efficiencies.”

The new product offers three unique features to users looking for an ultra-modern smart workplace for different scenarios: An open ecosystem for cloud video conferencing, innovative and simple product design, and integrated artificial intelligence technology. This all-in-one productivity tool can easily replace a whiteboard, projector, and professional video conferencing equipment.

The Huawei IdeaHub supports Huawei Cloud Meeting and third-party mainstream cloud video conferencing services and platforms, which simplifies the complex process of cloud video conferencing. It delivers better meeting experience with full 1080p HD, with 4K content sharing. The IdeaHub has received the Red Dot Award 2020 because of its sleek, contemporary and user-centric design.

