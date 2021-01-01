Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Pakistani actress Zara Albalushi, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and recently obtained permanent residency, has said she can now finally call the Kingdom “forever home.”

Riyadh-born Albalushi, 39, who attended Saudi schools and speaks fluent Arabic, posted a photo of her Premium Residency Card (PRC) on her social media accounts on Dec. 14.

The actress received the residency permit through a program launched by the Kingdom in 2019 under which eligible expats can now apply for residency without being sponsored by a Saudi national, as was the previous rule.

In a tweet, Albalushi, who has been acting in Saudi Arabia since 2010, said: “Thanks for the trust and for granting me a distinguished residence. My happiness is beyond description. Living and investment in Saudi Arabia; I want to live and die in it.”

On Wednesday, she told Arab News of her gratitude toward the Kingdom and said she hoped to be a “worthy addition” to the Saudi arts and cinema scene.

Albalushi, who has starred in a number of Saudi and Gulf network television dramas since 2019 including “Al-Mirath” and “Hello, Hi,” added that she was overjoyed at now being able to travel in and out of Saudi Arabia without restriction or the need for a visa.

“I have derived all my talent from the country and now today, and with the continuous developments in Saudi Arabia ... under the leadership of the young prince, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — may God protect him — I can say it is my home forever,” she said.