You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia
Pakistani actress Zara Albalushi has expressed delight over her permanent resident status in Saudi Arabia. (Suppied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5aucz

Updated 12 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik

Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani actress granted permanent residency in Saudi Arabia
  • Actress thanks Kingdom, crown prince for granting her residency
Updated 12 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Pakistani actress Zara Albalushi, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and recently obtained permanent residency, has said she can now finally call the Kingdom “forever home.”

Riyadh-born Albalushi, 39, who attended Saudi schools and speaks fluent Arabic, posted a photo of her Premium Residency Card (PRC) on her social media accounts on Dec. 14.

The actress received the residency permit through a program launched by the Kingdom in 2019 under which eligible expats can now apply for residency without being sponsored by a Saudi national, as was the previous rule.

In a tweet, Albalushi, who has been acting in Saudi Arabia since 2010, said: “Thanks for the trust and for granting me a distinguished residence. My happiness is beyond description. Living and investment in Saudi Arabia; I want to live and die in it.”

On Wednesday, she told Arab News of her gratitude toward the Kingdom and said she hoped to be a “worthy addition” to the Saudi arts and cinema scene.

Albalushi, who has starred in a number of Saudi and Gulf network television dramas since 2019 including “Al-Mirath” and “Hello, Hi,” added that she was overjoyed at now being able to travel in and out of Saudi Arabia without restriction or the need for a visa.

“I have derived all my talent from the country and now today, and with the continuous developments in Saudi Arabia ... under the leadership of the young prince, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — may God protect him — I can say it is my home forever,” she said.

Topics: Zara Albalushi

Related

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar breaks Bollywood
Art & Culture
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar breaks Bollywood
Pakistani actress Sana Khan dies in tragic road crash
Offbeat
Pakistani actress Sana Khan dies in tragic road crash

Expats in Saudi Arabia welcome ministry move to study quarterly payment of levy

Updated 01 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

Expats in Saudi Arabia welcome ministry move to study quarterly payment of levy

Expats in Saudi Arabia welcome ministry move to study quarterly payment of levy
Updated 01 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Expats in Saudi Arabia have welcomed a ministry move to study changing the payment schedule for dependent and government fees, saying it will reduce the financial burden on them.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is studying a plan to allow payment on a quarterly basis instead of annually, the financial news portal Argaam reported, citing Hani Al-Mojel, who is deputy minister for labor policies. Al-Mojel said the change would solve many problems.
Ambreen Faiz, who is from Pakistan and is a member of the Pakistan Writers’ Club Riyadh, said she had read news about the proposal.
“If adopted, this will be very welcome news for expatriates who have their families living here with them,” she told Arab News. “Payment of the levy on a yearly basis before iqama (residency permit) renewal is a huge burden on expatriates. Allowing them to pay every four months would help reduce financial burden on them.”

HIGHLIGHT

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is studying a plan to allow payment on a quarterly basis instead of annually, the financial news portal Argaam reported, citing Hani Al-Mojel, who is deputy minister for labor policies.

A levy of SR400 ($100.66) per month per person, even for a newborn baby, was a huge amount, she added. “My humble and earnest request would be to kindly reduce it to SR200.”
Dr. Kifaya Ifthikar, who is from Sri Lanka and is in Riyadh, said the proposal would be “light at the end of the tunnel” for expats in the Kingdom by providing support for them and their families.
“By excluding the work permit fee as well they will get a morale boost in their working environment,” she told Arab News.
Nonie Sagadal Jr., from the Philippines, said he had friends who were planning to send their families back home due to the levy and iqama renewal payments.
“Now, after four years of levy payments have been implemented, a lot of overseas Filipino workers have already decided to send their respective dependents back home, due to the additional burdens of this heavy amount paid annually. Expatriates with more than one dependents, will really be burdened when doing the one-time payment.”
Zakir Azmi from India said that the ministry’s consideration of a quarterly payment came at a time when people were facing a financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. Such a “judicious decision” demonstrated how much the government was concerned about the well-being of residents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools
Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools
GPC launches ‘AFAQ’ for secure cross-border transactions across GCC
GPC launches ‘AFAQ’ for secure cross-border transactions across GCC
What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd
What We Are Reading Today: Historia Patria by Carolyn P. Boyd
Expats in Saudi Arabia welcome ministry move to study quarterly payment of levy
Expats in Saudi Arabia welcome ministry move to study quarterly payment of levy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.