Ritz-Carlton launches first children’s book

The Ritz-Carlton has created its first children’s book, in cooperation with well-known British children’s author Julia Gray and illustrator Jennie Webber. The Little Lost Elephant is based on an inspirational true story of a member of the “ladies and gentlemen” (staff) at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin. In the story, Emma the Elephant is lost until Leo, a wise and kind lion who lives in a hotel in the jungle, helps her get back to her parents in a tale of compassion and friendship. The book explores the themes of childhood curiosity and the sense of discovery that turns everyday experiences into magical adventures.

“The Little Lost Elephant exemplifies The Ritz-Carlton’s brand promise of delivering genuine care and comfort along with handcrafted memories that leave an indelible mark on guests. The book also illustrates the anticipatory service provided by the ‘ladies and gentlemen’ across the brand’s properties worldwide,” a statement said.

Available in the Middle East and Africa for a limited period, The Little Lost Elephant will be gifted to young travelers staying in Ritz-Carlton properties across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Egypt.

Jenni Benzaquen, vice president — brand, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, said: “We are delighted to bring this magical experience to our young guests as part of the Ritz Kids program, and welcome back families to our hotels. Storytelling is a powerful way to engage a child’s imagination while providing life skills such as the importance of compassion and forging friendships. We are thrilled to collaborate with Julia Gray and Jennie Webber who brought The Ritz-Carlton philosophy to life in the pages of The Little Lost Elephant.”

Author Gray said: “I was very excited to work with The Ritz-Carlton on the development of this exquisite book, which will hopefully offer younger guests a new and delightful way to engage with their hotel experience.”

Illustrator and printmaker Webber said: “Working with The Ritz-Carlton provided an exciting opportunity to creatively explore their ‘lion’ logo, and also to connect with families from all over the world.”

“As families spend more time together, we hope this book along with our Ritz Kids programming will be a special part of their experience. Our ‘ladies and gentlemen’ look forward to providing memorable and personal experiences for our young guests,” added Benzaquen.

Designed for guests aged four to 12, Ritz Kids was developed to inspire meaningful connections with the environment and local culture. The program includes child-friendly amenities, menus and experiences that address the day-to-day comforts of young travelers.