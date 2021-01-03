You are here

  • Home
  • Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19

Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19

Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19
A platform called RadVid-19 that identifies lung injuries through artificial intelligence is helping Brazilian doctors detect and diagnose COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9gd7

Updated 03 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19

Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19
  • Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to adopt modern technology to combat the pandemic
  • During disease outbreaks like COVID-19, AI and machine learning can help equip and enable better decision making through its ability to deal with a huge amount of data
Updated 03 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly sophisticated at replicating humans in a faster, cheaper and more efficient way. One of the areas it is becoming particularly effective is in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The pandemic has taught us that health care delivery requires the support of new technologies like AI, Internet of Things, big data and machine learning to fight and predict new diseases.
“AI — machine learning in particular — holds great promise for improving the ability to reduce the impact of infectious diseases,” Zafir Junaid, a regional manager at American software company SAS covering Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Pakistan, told Arab News.
During disease outbreaks like COVID-19, AI and machine learning can help equip and enable better decision making through its ability to deal with a huge amount of data. “Machine learning is designed to consider large amounts of data, find patterns in that data and detect anomalies, and, in many cases, offer predictions,” Junaid added.
The majority of AI applications are for early detection and diagnosis of the infection.
Due to AI’s skill at seeing connections and correlations that humans may not find, it can help to automate data analysis and build models on risk factors to aid in scenario analysis of infection transmission, said Junaid.
To increase AI accuracy and precision, diverse information sources are combined into analytical data sets, such as official incidence records, clinical emergency data, physician’s records, social media, flight records, school absence, and sales data of anti-fever medication, he added.




Zafir Junaid, Regional Manager at American software company SAS for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Pakistan. (Supplied)


AI and advanced analytics are also used to develop drugs and vaccines, reduce the workload of health workers, as well as automate tasks for citizens.
An example of this would be the use of chatbots to rapidly survey citizens for symptoms. Unlike call centers, these systems can deal with thousands of patients per hour.
Moreover, by examining data from similar viral diseases, users can also process that data to predict what types of vaccines and medicines might be more effective.
“It can be applied to clinical discovery, trials and manufacturing to ensure safe and efficient antiviral medicines and vaccines,” Junaid said.
However, Junaid emphasized that expertise in these techniques does not come overnight. It requires knowledge, organized data streams and a proactive attitude that delivers great value when a pandemic such as COVID-19 strikes.
Therefore, scientists and AI experts are calling for governments to adopt a more holistic approach to help avert future pandemics.
“We are seeing several excellent examples of governments utilizing analytics to help combat the virus,” said Junaid.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, governments possessed technological capabilities to identify and track outbreaks — using location and other data from mobile phones — to monitor treatment capacity, identify those most at risk of developing severe symptoms and find the most effective treatment approaches.
“The Kingdom has spearheaded some of these initiatives in a swift and well-planned manner,” said Junaid.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to launch a coronavirus contact tracing application, according to The Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
With COVID-19, many steps were taken to integrate different organizations’ efforts to develop flexible tech-based solutions and a series of apps were launched to offer various services to citizens.
One of the recent steps was an agreement signed in October to establish the first joint international innovation center for AI and precision medicine between Oxford University and King Abdul Aziz University.
“The Kingdom, during the last Hajj Pilgrimage, achieved success by coupling technology with an effectively monitored on the ground process,” Junaid said.
However, for digital transformation to make the most impact, access to high-quality data is essential, however, this can be challenging, he said.
“The type of data needed to identify possible high-risk scenarios tends to be fragmented across different entities and industry sectors,” he noted.
He explained that tracing requires the integration of telecoms and health care data with basic demographic information, meaning that collaboration between entities is essential for disease control strategies to work.
“High-quality data must be available and readily accessible, which will require collaboration between departments and public and private sector organizations,” he said.
Organizations also require access to staff that can analyze data using a range of different techniques. Furthermore, governments need to be set up to collect and organize data continuously to obtain insight from ever-changing datasets.
“We can predict with a certain level of confidence that governments will increase their investments in analytics as a result of this crisis,| said Junaid.
However, Junaid stressed that identifying future pandemics and gaining the ability to react promptly is not only down to health agencies. Instead, they should work with companies and data firms.
“Agencies alone will not have access to international data sources, and even if they do, will face an uphill task in analyzing this, so proactive initiatives that bridge governance, internationally sourced data and well-governed analytics platforms will only optimize disease prevention, and the process of its treatment,” he said.
The potential of AI and data analytics-powered solutions seem limitless.
All strategies should always be weighed against the potential risks, and the good news is that these solutions can also help assess and overcome these risks, said Junaid.

Topics: AI Coronavirus

Related

Special Artificial Intelligence helps counter COVID-19 misinformation in Arabic
Middle-East
Artificial Intelligence helps counter COVID-19 misinformation in Arabic
UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU
Middle-East
UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU

US moves against money laundering

Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

US moves against money laundering

US moves against money laundering
  • The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine
Updated 04 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.

The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress this week, overriding President Donald Trump’s veto.

The law forces “beneficial owners” behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge — only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database — transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world’s largest economy.

“For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards,” said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.

“It’s the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse.”

The UN estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every year. While much of the attention has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.

In early 2020, the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the US as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.

Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was “foundational” for fighting money laundering.

Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the US from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.

“We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company,” he told AFP before the law had passed.

“We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money.”

By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a “global norm” for the world’s financial system.

The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company’s beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The legislation is not perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.

Topics: United States money laundering

Related

UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering
Business & Economy
UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering

Latest updates

Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ him votes to overturn Biden win
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ him votes to overturn Biden win
Democrat Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker
Democrat Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.