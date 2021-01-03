You are here

  Najm assumes foreign vehicle insurance portfolio

Najm assumes foreign vehicle insurance portfolio

Najm assumes foreign vehicle insurance portfolio
Najm’s CEO Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman and other officials. The CEO said the company is eager to improve the operational performance of the Saudi motor insurance sector.
Najm assumes foreign vehicle insurance portfolio

Najm assumes foreign vehicle insurance portfolio
Najm for Insurance Services has announced that it will be managing the “Manafeth” portfolio, which specializes in selling “TP (third party) Insurance for Non-Saudi Vehicles” to vehicles entering and transiting through the Kingdom’s land and sea ports. 

The move is in line with the guidelines of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for improving the quality and efficiency of insurance services and enhancing the sector’s economic contribution in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030. 

“Najm’s management of Manafeth is a fundamental achievement emanating from Najm’s strategy, launched during 2020, which aims to support the insurance sector in achieving a set of economic and social goals, particularly through developing the sector’s digital growth for the purpose of attaining a higher operational output and capacity,” Najm said in a statement.

Najm’s CEO Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman said the company is eager to improve the operational performance of the Saudi motor insurance sector and increase its readiness, backed by the support and guidance of SAMA, and in cooperation with the Insurance Executive Committee (IEC) and companies in the motor insurance field. 

Najm has developed an innovative digital infrastructure for providing integrated insurance services to secure an efficient, swift, and reliable data bridge between itself and the insurance companies in the “Manafeth” portfolio. Al-Suliman said that “Manafeth” will add value to vehicle insurance through leveraging sophisticated digital solutions in the field, and ultimately upgrading the customer’s experience.

Through “Manafeth,” Najm will act as a mediator for marketing and selling the “TP Insurance for Non-Saudi Vehicles” to foreign vehicles on behalf of insurance companies enrolled in the portfolio through its sequential electronic distribution solution. Additionally, Najm will also be offering foreign vehicles coverage against traffic accidents within Saudi Arabia.

Najm will leverage its own digital growth strategy and utilize its digital network to integrate automation into the portfolio, thus offering an upgraded customer experience. Najm reiterated its commitment to improving its digitization capacity, which currently stands at 95 percent of its services, by expanding its digital infrastructure in line with the latest technologies.

The Kingdom enforced “TP Insurance for Non-Saudi Vehicles” across all border crossings in 2002, in compliance with the Royal Order 222 dated Oct. 29, 2001. Najm assumed the portfolio’s management as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Danube Online reveals 2020 grocery shopping trends

Danube Online reveals 2020 grocery shopping trends

Danube Online reveals 2020 grocery shopping trends
Danube Online, an online grocery shopping platform, has reported a 52 percent growth in new users in 2020 compared to the previous year. 

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online platform’s customers’ shopping habits was evident. A healthy shopping trend persisted with a surge in demand for organic products, up a whopping 78 percent in 2020, while health and diet products such as sugar-free, fish and meat protein, gluten-free, and whole foods were up 26 percent.

Shopping categories such as “Everyday Care” with products like hand sanitizers and skin cleansers, and “Daily Essentials” items such as milk, pasta, baking products and others, saw a 68 percent and 23 percent increase in orders over the previous year respectively. 

During the lockdowns, Danube Online customers also took the opportunity to cook at home and try out new recipes. The “Danube Kitchen” feature, which allows shoppers to browse recipes and add ingredients to their carts in “one click,” marked a 132 percent increase during the months of March-May compared to the rest of 2020. The most popular recipes were those with wholesome and nutritious ingredients, such as the superfood immune-boosting salad, super green immune-boosting smoothie and the healthy chocolate cake.

“As we kick off a new year, it’s insightful to see the grocery
shopping trends that have emerged since the world and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Majed M. Al-Tahan, managing director and co-founder, Danube Online.

“As lockdowns ensued, we saw many people turn to online grocery shopping platforms for the first time and many customers started to cook more at home. Sale surges in pantry items such as baking products were apparent and many shoppers began using our Danube Kitchen feature, where they could browse recipes and ‘click to add recipe to cart,’ with healthy food recipes being the most popular.” 

Al-Tahan added: “Our goal is to deliver fresh groceries as soon as possible to our customers across the Kingdom, and we also feel privileged to be able to provide the technology to make cooking healthy food at home easier for our valued customers.”

