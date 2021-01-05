Saudi Arabia to cut oil output ‘as gesture of goodwill’ to markets

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced a voluntary cut in oil production to help the economy and OPEC+ (Reuters/File)
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will make major cuts in oil output over the next two months as a “gesture of goodwill” to global crude markets, Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said on Tuesday.

The minister told a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance that the Kingdom would voluntarily cut an extra one million barrels per day in February and March in addition to its agreed supply reductions.

“We will support the market and we will support the industry,” he said. “We are the guardians of the industry. What we are doing today is not a compromise, it is not a little thing, it is not a tweak. It is a continuity of the trust we are getting from the G20 and other forums.”

The cuts were a “pre-emptive measure to mitigate the situation” in the face of fragile markets, the minister said.

The extra Saudi cuts, which surprised analysts watching the OPEC+ proceedings, enabled the producers to reach an agreement on oil supply after two days of intense negotiations between one camp led by Russia and Kazakhstan, who wanted to increase production by 500,000 barrels next month, and the rest of the 23-strong membership who wanted to continue January output levels.

Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for OPEC+ matters, said the unexpected Saudi cuts were “a great new year present to the oil industry from Saudi Arabia.”

Russia and Kazakhstan will be allowed to increase output next month by a total 75,000 barrels because of seasonal demand in their countries.

Prince Abdul Aziz said the decision to cut extra barrels was “a unilateral decision and a home grown idea. It was a leadership idea we are executing.”

Brent crude, the global benchmark, leapt on the unexpected Saudi cuts, ending nearly 6 per cent ahead at $53.63, its highest level since February.

Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery, according to David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi non-oil sector business surges to ‘highest levels in a year’

  • Price discounting and a healthy domestic market saw sentiment rise in December
JEDDAH: A recent surge in new orders has meant business conditions in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors have risen to the highest levels in more than a year.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the rating for December was 57, up from 54.7 in November, and the highest level since November 2019. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The Saudi Arabian non-oil economy is well on the path to recovery,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“According to respondents, business activity has been helped by falling COVID-19 case numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite other major economies suffering a second wave. The rollout of a vaccine meanwhile led to increased optimism that demand will strengthen over the coming year,” Owen added.

The growth in December was attributed to an uptick in new business, which came after improved market demand and price discounting by companies.

The new orders were driven mainly from the domestic market, with just a modest increase in exports from overseas. In addition to new orders for work, survey respondents also reported that ongoing projects were also performing better, leading to a higher overall workload during the last month of 2020.

“On the negative side, the latest expansion did not support a rise in job numbers during December. In fact, employment fell slightly as firms diverted spending towards inputs and noted that current capacity still allowed them to clear both new and outstanding work,” Owen said.

While orders were up, the price inflation seen over the last five months leading up to December began to subside, as companies increasingly offered discounts in order to entice new customers and shift stock towards the end of the year.

Looking to 2021, expectations for the year are high, with optimism boosted by the global approval of COVID-19 vaccines and hope that business conditions will return to normal in the Kingdom.

“The degree of sentiment rose to its highest level seen throughout 2020,” the report said.

