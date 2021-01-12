6 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.
- Advanced Petrochemical Co. reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 596 million for fiscal year 2020, down 22% year-on-year (YoY).
- Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) received the initial ruling issued by Riyadh Commercial Court, rejecting the case against the former board of directors of Tabuk Fisheries Co.
- Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. accepted the resignation of independent board member, Fahad Bin Saad Al-Sheaibi.
- The Mediterranean & Gulf Cooperative Insurance & Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) received the certification of Sharia compliance by Shariyah Review Bureau.
- Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. concluded an agreement with Argaam Investments Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website and launch a special IR mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones.
- Brent crude on Tuesday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl.