6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
A boat (foreground) is seen past an oil tanker (background) docked next to an oil refinery on Bukom island off Singapore on Jan. 18, 2016. (File/AFP)
6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

  1. Advanced Petrochemical Co. reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 596 million for fiscal year 2020, down 22% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) received the initial ruling issued by Riyadh Commercial Court, rejecting the case against the former board of directors of Tabuk Fisheries Co.
  3. Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. accepted the resignation of independent board member, Fahad Bin Saad Al-Sheaibi.
  4. The Mediterranean & Gulf Cooperative Insurance & Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) received the certification of Sharia compliance by Shariyah Review Bureau.
  5. Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. concluded an agreement with Argaam Investments Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website and launch a special IR mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones.
  6. Brent crude on Tuesday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Brent crude

Qatari Diar to resume Egypt CityGate project after a four-year pause

Qatari Diar to resume Egypt CityGate project after a four-year pause
Buildings are seen on a coast line in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Qatari Diar to resume Egypt CityGate project after a four-year pause

Qatari Diar to resume Egypt CityGate project after a four-year pause
  • Qatari Diar owns several projects in Egypt, most notably in New Cairo, the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh and in Hurghada
Updated 12 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Nearly a week after the Gulf reconciliation with Qatar, the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) agreed work could resume on the CityGate project in New Cairo, owned by the Qatari real estate company Qatari Diar, after a four-year pause.

According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk, the company has obtained approval from the authority to work on the CityGate project, which has been suspended since 2016 due to a dispute between it and NUCA.

East Gate, owner of the development and a Qatari Diar subsidiary, has had its request for a license to resume working on the project approved by the authority, following a court ruling that NUCA was not entitled to ask for fees of EGP 1.379 billion ($88.11 million).

The Qatari company is currently communicating with local contractors in preparation for the resumption of construction work.

Officials said “the first phase of the project will encompass investments worth EGP 1 billion.”

Qatari Diar owns several projects in Egypt, most notably in New Cairo, the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh and in Hurghada.

BACKGROUND

Qatari Diar owns several projects in Egypt, most notably in New Cairo, the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh and in Hurghada.

The Qatari finance minister visited Cairo last Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of the St. Regis Hotels on the Nile Corniche, which has investments of $1.3 billion, and is also owned by Qatari Diar.

According to local media, the construction work of the project amounted to $520 million.

Egypt is a signatory of the AlUla Summit agreement on the statement of Arab reconciliation, and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that this “comes within the framework of Egypt’s keenness on solidarity between the Arab Quartet countries.”

Topics: Qatari Diar

