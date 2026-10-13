BRUSSELS: The European Union opened new areas of negotiations with Ukraine on Tuesday, marking a key step in Kyiv’s long path to join the bloc.

The move came after Ukrainian lawmakers passed legislation protecting the rights of national minorities, removing a major hurdle in Kyiv’s bid for membership.

“We have today reached another milestone on Ukraine’s EU membership journey,” said Thomas Byrne, the Europe minister for Ireland, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency.

“Today’s decision demonstrates Ukraine’s resilience and determination to move forward on reforms, against the backdrop of extremely difficult circumstances.”

The status of the Hungarian-speaking minority in western Ukraine had long caused tensions with Budapest. Hungary had blocked Ukraine’s EU membership bid, officially submitted days after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Aspiring EU members have to carry out sweeping reforms to comply with the bloc’s norms ranging from environmental policy to agriculture.

TO join the bloc, 35 negotiation chapters grouped under six overarching thematic areas — known as “clusters” — have to be completed.

Then a unanimous decision by the 27 member states to accept a new member is necessary.

“Ukraine is fully committed to the reforms required for membership, and intend to move through this work as quickly as possible,” Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Vsevolod Chentsov told a press conference in Luxembourg.

The EU said talks with Ukraine would now start on “internal market” and “competitiveness and inclusive growth,” leaving only two of the six clusters still closed.

“Behind these technical names will be real benefits for Ukrainians. Reforms under the internal market cluster will make it easier for Ukrainian businesses to trade and grow across Europe,” said the EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

The EU also announced progress in its talks with Albania, another candidate, with the provisional closure of a negotiation chapter.