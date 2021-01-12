You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar after AlUla Declaration

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar after AlUla Declaration

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar after AlUla Declaration
An Airbus A350 plane of Qatar Airways from Doha is pictures after it landed. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v9uj

Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar after AlUla Declaration

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar after AlUla Declaration
  • Agreements set to be activated will also allow for goods transport between the two countries
Updated 52 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt is reopening its airspace to Qatari flights and allowing the resumption of flights between the two countries, aviation sources and state media said on Tuesday.
The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.

The lifting of Egypt's aviation ban allowed Qatari flights to cross Egyptian airspace and national carriers from both countries to submit flight operating schedules for approval, Al-Ahram state newspaper reported.
Agreements set to be activated will also allow for goods transport between the two countries, according to sources from the civil aviation authority and aviation ministry.
Egypt and its Gulf allies imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism.
Egypt expressed its support for regional reconciliation at a summit in Saudi Arabia last week but had stopped short of announcing concrete steps to end the boycott.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have all announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

Topics: Egypt Qatar

Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry

Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Charlie Peters

Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry

Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry
  • Mehdi Ali Hosseini, 29, is expected to be executed imminently as the victim’s family has refused to pardon him
  • Navid Afkari was executed after Tehran claimed he had murdered a water department worker during nationwide protests in August 2018
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: The Iranian regime is set to execute a second wrestler just months after it hanged champion athlete Navid Afkari amid international pleas for clemency.

Mehdi Ali Hosseini, 29, was arrested in 2015 and charged with murder following a group brawl.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that he is expected to be imminently executed because the victim’s family refused to pardon him.

Ali Safavi, an official from the foreign affairs committee of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), told Arab News that the NCRI and other regime critics “strongly condemn the ruling religious dictatorship for its intention to execute” Hosseini.

“The NCRI is opposed to capital punishment as a matter of principle. As evident in the past four decades, the clerical regime uses executions — political and otherwise — as a means to instil an atmosphere of terror and intimidation in society, in a bid to thwart the eruption of uprisings by an increasingly enraged and discontented population, which seeks regime change,” Safavi said.

“These executions are carried out in blatant breach of internationally recognized standards, including due process.”

Fellow Iranian wrestler and London 2012 Olympic champion Hamid Sourian has called for Hosseini’s execution to be canceled.

In September 2020, Afkari, 27, was executed in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz. Tehran claimed he had murdered a water department worker during nationwide protests in August 2018.

The regime broadcast a confession by Afkari last week to support its claims, but he continued to protest his innocence through his own social media accounts until his execution.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency said he had produced a forced confession after severe torture.

Safavi said: “Prisoners are routinely and brutally tortured to extract forced confessions. These barbaric executions are the flipside of the coin of exporting terrorism to the Middle East, both of which serve as pillars that help preserve the medieval regime in power.”

He added: “It’s time for the UN to send a fact-finding delegation to Iran to visit prisons and meet with prisoners, particularly political prisoners. Tehran’s appalling dossier on human rights should be referred to the UN Security Council for the adoption of concrete and punitive measures. Silence and inaction have emboldened the regime to step up such criminal executions.”

Campaigners argued that Afkari was set up for the murder by leaders in Tehran who wanted to silence a popular critic. The same fears remain for Hosseini.

Topics: Iran Mehdi Ali Hosseini Navid Afkari

Related

EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari
Offbeat
EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' Israeli settlement in West Bank
Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' Israeli settlement in West Bank
Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry
Iran set to execute second wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini amid outcry
Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment
Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn’s pay
Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn’s pay

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.