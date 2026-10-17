TUNIS: Thousands of Tunisians joined the largest protest against President Kais Saied in years on Saturday, accusing him of undermining democracy and mishandling the economy in a growing challenge to his rule.

The demonstration, led by the powerful UGTT labor union and civil society groups, comes as Tunisia grapples with an economic crisis, worsening public services, recurring water and power cuts, and shortages of medicines and essential goods.

In 2021, Saied dissolved parliament, dismissed dozens of judges and began ruling by decree, moves opponents described as a coup. Rights groups say he has intensified a crackdown on civil society, journalists and opposition figures.

Saied rejects those allegations, saying he is not a dictator, and has accused his opponents of engineering economic crises to fuel social unrest. In a rare show of unity, opposition parties from across the political spectrum joined lawyers, doctors, journalists, unemployed people and civil society groups in marching along Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 protests that helped trigger the Arab Spring uprisings.

The protest poses a significant challenge to Saied after years of divisions weakened the opposition’s ability to mobilize large crowds.

Hundreds of police were deployed across the capital. Protesters chanted: “No fear, power belongs to the people” and “Prisons are full, people are hungry.”

They called for the release of Saied’s critics and demanded an end to what they described as attacks on trade union rights. Others carried banners expressing frustration over unemployment and pollution.

“Enough is enough! The country is collapsing. We suffer from power and water cuts, and one crisis after another,” said Yassine Gharseli, a protester from Sfax, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Tunis.

“I came from Sfax to stand up for my freedom and I’m not ready to give up, even if I become the last voice in the country,” he added.