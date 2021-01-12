You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank
Israel advanced plans to build 800 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a move that could strain ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4km3z

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank

Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli settlement in West Bank
  • Kingdom says the move is a threat to peace, undermines efforts for a two-state solution
  • France also says it condemns Netanyahu's plan
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday “strongly condemned” Israel’s decision to establish 800 settlement units in the West Bank, Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The ministry renewed its categorical rejection of this move as a new violation of decisions of international legitimacy, a threat to peace and undermines the efforts for a two-state solution,” the statement added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered construction plans advanced on Monday for some 800 Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, anchoring the projects in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration.
Palestinians condemned such construction as illegal and most countries view Israeli settlements as violating international law.
An announcement by Netanyahu’s office said the homes would be built in the settlements of Beit El and Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem, and in Tal Menashe, Rehelim, Shavei Shomron, Barkan and Karnei Shomron in the northern West Bank. It gave no starting date for construction.
Palestinians seek to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital, all land captured by Israel in a 1967 war.
“It is an attempt to race against time and benefit from the last days of the current US administration,” Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Reuters.
The Trump administration has effectively backed Israel’s right to build West Bank settlements by abandoning a long-held US position that they break international law.
Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, said Netanyahu wants the settlement move “to be set in stone before the Biden administration comes into office, and maybe changes Israeli-American tacit understandings on settlements that existed under Trump.”
Netanyahu also wants to tell voters he is “the only leader who can stand up to Biden and make sure he doesn’t dictate our policy in the (Palestinian) territories,” Talshir said.
Most countries view Israeli settlements as violating international law. More than 440,000 Israeli settlers now live among 3 million Palestinians who have limited self-rule under Israeli occupation.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said all settlements are illegal and in violation of the international law and UN’s Security Council resolutions.
He said there will no security or stability in the region without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also expressed its concern over the announcement. It said such measures only undermine the chances for a two-state solution.
The EU also renewed its opposition to the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.
“Settlement activities are in violation of the international law and undermine the peace process,” said a spokesman for the European External Action Service in Brussels.
France on Tuesday also condemned Israel’s move, and in a statement the Foreign Ministry urged Israeli authorities to drop the plan.
Referring to Israel and the Palestinians, who seek a state in Israeli-occupied territory, it said: “(We) call on the parties to avoid any unilateral measures that could jeopardize the two-state solution founded on international law and agreed parameters.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) West Bank Israeli settlements Benjamin Netanyahu Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects
Middle-East
Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects
Israeli rights group, UN expert decry impending Palestinian evictions
Middle-East
Israeli rights group, UN expert decry impending Palestinian evictions

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in its recent report, lauded the rapid development in the field of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia.
The ITU praised the role of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) as the regulator of the sector.
The report said the Saudi model is a pioneer in transforming the communications and IT sector.
It pointed out that Saudi Arabia is continuing to prioritize the rapid growth of its ICT sector and pursue sustainable economic diversification as part of its Vision 2030.
“A new strategy bringing government agencies and the private sector together as well as looking into new and emerging technologies have been critical elements of the Saudi regulator’s journey,” the report added.
It said that the CITC is stepping up to meet the 5th-generation regulation challenge with an ambitious new digital transformation strategy. SPA Riyadh
“Their vision also emphasizes safeguarding the public, providing reliable service and ensuring fair competition,” it said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Saudi Arabia wins praise over growth in IT
Saudi Arabia's Sakani housing program Oks 3,181 residential plots in December 2020
Saudi Arabia's Sakani housing program Oks 3,181 residential plots in December 2020
Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins
Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins
Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia
Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.