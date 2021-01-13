Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Abdullatif Alissa Automotive (Alissa Auto) has announced that it will be the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors vehicles in the Kingdom.
An agreement was signed by Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Alissa, chairman of Abdullatif Alissa Group, and David Zhang, general manager of JAC Motors, in a signing ceremony that was virtually attended by senior delegates of both companies.
Alissa said that JAC Motors in Saudi Arabia has officially come under the umbrella of its subsidiary, Alissa Auto, which will provide considerable support to the Chinese brand in the local market.
Highlighting the importance of the Saudi market for JAC Motors, Zhang said the company aims to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom by launching many strong and highly sophisticated models, which will meet the requirements and aspirations of domestic consumers. He also reaffirmed the company’s support to Alissa Auto and said that it will work toward enhancing its presence in Saudi Arabia through the provision of highly trained and skilled technicians, and a full range of spare parts.
The new partnership will build on the 70 years of experience of Alissa Auto in the automotive industry, offering a broad spectrum of services through state-of-the-art showrooms, ultra-modern service centers, spare parts depots, vehicle delivery centers, and storage.
The agreement will introduce international quality Chinese passenger and commercial vehicles to the Saudi market.
Officially known as Jianghuai Automobile Co. Ltd, JAC Motors was established in 1964 and today, it is the No. 1 commercial vehicle brand in China, selling passenger and commercial vehicles to more than 100 countries worldwide. In the global market, JAC ranks first in Brazil among Chinese auto brands and second among exported brands, and has successfully established itself as a high-end, luxury auto brand. Currently, JAC Motors has more than 500 dealerships and 14 assembly plants in over 50 countries worldwide across Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.
With an annual production capacity of more than 700,000 units of completed vehicles, JAC has been ranked as one of the top 10 brands across the Chinese auto industry. As a light commercial vehicle manufacturer, JAC has been No. 1 in export sales for 11 consecutive years.
