Alissa Auto to exclusively distribute JAC Motors vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Hyundai’s Palisade & Sonata voted best cars of KSA

Hyundai Motor Company has won two coveted accolades at the PR Arabia National Auto Awards, with its 2020 Palisade and Sonata models being named Saudi Arabia’s best vehicles in their respective categories.

Voted by more than 150,000 people in the Kingdom, the Palisade model was named the “Best Family SUV” while the Sonata won first place in the “Best Sedan” category in the eighth edition of the awards.

The Palisade and Sonata have both become popular brands across the Kingdom, largely due to Hyundai’s innovative approach in leveraging advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and safety for all passengers.

Launched in 2013, the PR Arabia National Auto Awards recognize the efforts of those working in the automotive industry, and encourage companies to offer the best services to help improve overall customer satisfaction.

Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of Middle East and Africa operations, at Hyundai, said: “We are extremely honored to receive these two awards and would like to express our gratitude to PR Arabia for hosting this awards event. We would also like to thank the people who voted for us, our partners and team that have played a part in achieving this success.

“Since the Hyundai Palisade and Hyundai Sonata vehicles were rolled out on the roads, the brands have gone from strength to strength and we are delighted that our efforts in enhancing the models have been recognized by being named the best cars in their respective categories.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything that we do at Hyundai, placing technology at the forefront. With many Hyundai models driven across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a daily basis, we see a bright future in the country and we are determined to create more memorable journeys for our customers in the future.”

As one of Hyundai’s most popular SUVs, the seven-seater Palisade boasts exceptional second and third-row roominess, generous cargo area and flexible seating. It is also installed with Hyundai’s HTRAC multi-mode all-wheel-drive system, bringing new levels of all-road, all-weather capability, technology, safety, spaciousness, and efficiency.

Hyundai recently introduced a new range of variants for the eighth-generation Sonata for customers in the Kingdom. The 2.5 GDi model is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission with high-efficiency combustion while the Sonata N Line, which will be available at the beginning of 2021, offers an attractive entry point to Hyundai’s N Brand.

Sonata Hybrid passengers can also benefit from the solar roof, which is one of the many advanced features. The car can also be charged for up to 5.8 hours a day, adding 1,300 km per year to the total driving distance.

Another key feature that is available for Sonata passengers is the abaya sensor, which alerts female drivers if their abaya is stuck in the door.

Bang added: “Palisade and Sonata have become two iconic models due to their feature-packed infotainment system and the advanced technological features incorporated in the vehicle.

“This award represents the peak of a remarkable year in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to the unwavering support from our customers, we have further cemented our position in the automobile market.”