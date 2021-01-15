You are here

  • Home
  • Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
A migrant takes cover behind an umbrella during clashes with Greek police in the buffer zone on the Turkish-Greek border at Pazarkule. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mw4aq

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
  • Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection
  • Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece called Thursday on European Union authorities to better enforce a landmark 2016 migrant deal and ensure that Turkey take back nearly 1,500 people whose asylum requests were rejected.
Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said his government had submitted a “request” to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, and the Frontex border agency “for the immediate return to Turkey” of just under 1,500 “third country citizens who are not entitled to international protection.”
Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact that sharply stemmed the flow of migrants to Europe, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection, in return for billions of euros in aid.
But Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.
“Europe needs to establish a common mechanism to address this issue within the new Migration and Asylum Pact, as well as implementing the necessary legal and operation mechanism for achieving returns,” Mitarachi said in a statement.
Among asylum claimants whose applications had been “conclusively” rejected on appeal, 995 are in Lesbos, 180 in Chios, 128 in Samos and 187 in Kos, the migration ministry said.
Only 139 returns took place in 2020 before Turkey halted the process in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Athens said Thursday.
“We expect Turkey to step up its efforts under the Joint Statement,” Mitarachi said.
“First, to prevent the passage of boats departing from its shores bound for our country and European Union. And second to accept the return of migrants, on the basis of the EU-Turkey Joint Statement, but also, on the basis of existing bilateral readmission agreements,” he said.
The EU in December said it had it had allocated to Turkey the full six billion euros ($7.3 billion) pledged in 2016.
The EU confirmed it had received the Greek request.
“The Commission is aware of the challenges faced by Greece and continues to support any efforts to resume returns from the Greek islands to Turkey as part of the implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement,” European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told AFP.
The EU money has been earmarked for specific social projects inside Turkey for helping refugees and will not be paid directly to the Turkish government.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Related

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
World
Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp line up to enter a new temporary camp during a police operation on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on September 17. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Greece accuses charities of working with human traffickers to smuggle migrants

‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant

People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
Updated 45 min 33 sec ago
Elie Aben

‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant

People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
  • Duterte warns about more contagious variant found in man who returned from Dubai
Updated 45 min 33 sec ago
Elie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has warned Filipinos about a “new monster” after health authorities said the so-called UK variant of coronavirus had been detected in the country.

A few hours before the president’s address, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) confirmed that the more contagious variant was found in a 29-year-old real estate agent from Quezon City who returned to the country from a business trip to Dubai on Jan. 7.

“There’s a new monster again, and I pray to God really that this won’t be more dangerous, more toxic than the original COVID,” Duterte said in a televised meeting with Philippine health authorities.

During the meeting, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the Filipino man who had contracted the new variant went to Dubai on Dec. 27 with his girlfriend, where both tested negative.

When they returned, they were tested at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the man’s results returned positive. His girlfriend’s swab test result was negative.

Duque said the patient was immediately referred to an isolation facility in Quezon City, where a chest X-ray confirmed he also had pneumonia.

To prevent the spread of the new variant, Duterte requested that everyone with whom the man came in contact be located “for their own good.” He added: “It’s important to find out who were the people they had close contact with ... so there will be contact tracing.”

Those who might have been exposed are health workers at the isolation facility where the man was brought after arrival, and those who transported him there.

In light of the development, Duque told reporters on Thursday that the Department of Health will recommend that the UAE be put on the list of countries from which arrival is restricted.

The Philippines had earlier shut its borders to foreigners arriving from more than 30 countries, in a bid to keep the variant at bay. The UAE was not on the list because it had not reported the presence of the variant.

“Now we have evidence to tell them, ‘You have the UK variant now’,” Duque said. “We notified them already.”

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the UAE travel restriction follows a recommendation by Philippine experts for authorities to “buy time to analyze this case, determine other individuals affected by this variant, and prepare our healthcare system in case we see an increase in the number of cases.”
Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
World
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants
World
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants

Latest updates

UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
What We Are Reading Today: A Velvet Empire by David Todd
What We Are Reading Today: A Velvet Empire by David Todd
‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant
People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.