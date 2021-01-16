You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait

Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait

Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait
1 / 2
One-year-old Abdullah is reunited with his family in Quetta on Jan. 15 after undergoing successful treatment at Maternity and Children Hospital in Makkah. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Consulate Jeddah)
Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait
2 / 2
Pakistan Consulate Jeddah officials hand over one-year-old Abdullah to his parents at the Quetta airport on Jan 15. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Consulate Jeddah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ba8y9

Updated 16 January 2021

Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait

Pakistani baby born in Makkah reaches home, meets parents after yearlong wait
  • Abdullah was born prematurely Jan. 9 last year to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims
  • Parents say medical treatment was paid for entirely by Saudi government
Updated 16 January 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: A baby born prematurely to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in Makkah last year was returned on Friday evening to his parents in Quetta, Pakistan — a full year after his birth and successful treatment in Saudi Arabia.

Bibi Hajra and her husband Ghulam Haider were forced to leave their baby behind after their Umrah visas expired following the birth of their son on Jan. 9 last year — a premature birth, with the baby weighing only 1 kg and suffering from severe medical complications at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Makkah.

The baby, named Abdullah, was placed on a ventilator and stayed on in the hospital for a period of 46 days under the observation of doctors and consultants specialized in neonatal intensive care.

After this, the child was transferred to special care under the supervision of the Social Service Department.

“We had to return to Pakistan and leave our baby in the hospital as our visas expired, and then could not go back due to coronavirus,” a tearful Hajra told Arab News on Saturday from Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city.

“Initially, I was very worried about my baby, but the hospital administration remained in touch with us. They used to show me Abdullah on video and also send us his pictures,” she said.

“We are thankful to the Saudi government, hospital authorities, doctors, nurses and Pakistani consulate in Jeddah for their cooperation,” she added.

On Thursday, the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Makkah handed Abdullah over to a delegation from the Pakistani Consulate after taking care of him for a full year.

Abdullah’s father, Haider, who is a dispenser at a small clinic in Quetta, also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government and the Pakistani mission for their support.

“Our child remained under treatment for one year but we have not even been charged a single penny,” Haider told Arab News.

“All the expenses were taken care of by the Saudi government,” he said.

The return of Abdullah to Quetta, he continued, had been arranged by the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah free of charge.

“The Pakistani Consulate was in contact with the hospital as well as with the parents of the child. They provided all the medical facilities and kept Abdullah in complete care. Now he is absolutely fine and one year old,” the community welfare attache of the Pakistani Consulate, Saqib Ali Khan, who received the boy from the hospital on Thursday, told Arab News.

“When the hospital administration assured us that the child is completely fine, we sent him back to Quetta through a delegation and he was received by the parents,” he said.

Khan thanked the Saudi government, the Saudi Ministry of Health and the medical team at the hospital for providing the child with special care, and for keeping in touch with the family in order to reassure them over the entire year of their separation.

Topics: Pakistani umrah pilgrims Makkah

Related

Pakistani pilgrims feeling ‘blessed’ as they arrive in Makkah for Umrah photos
Saudi Arabia
Pakistani pilgrims feeling ‘blessed’ as they arrive in Makkah for Umrah

Heavily armed man arrested at Washington security checkpoint

Heavily armed man arrested at Washington security checkpoint
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

Heavily armed man arrested at Washington security checkpoint

Heavily armed man arrested at Washington security checkpoint
  • Washington is under a high state of alert ahead of Biden’s Wednesday inauguration
  • Security officials have warned that armed pro-Trump extremists pose a threat to Washington
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A heavily armed man has been arrested in Washington at a security checkpoint near the US Capitol, where President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated next week, authorities said.
Wesley Allen Beeler, of Virginia, was taken into custody after police found him with a handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, shotgun shells and a magazine for the gun, according to a police report obtained by AFP.
He had tried to pass through the checkpoint using fake inaugural credentials, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.
Washington is under a high state of alert ahead of Biden’s Wednesday inauguration, after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.
Five people died in the assault, including a police officer.
Security officials have warned that armed pro-Trump extremists, possibly carrying explosives, pose a threat to Washington as well as state capitals over the coming week.
Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington and streets have been blocked off downtown with concrete barriers.
The National Mall, which is normally packed with people every four years for presidential inaugurations, has been declared off-limits at the request of the Secret Service, which ensures the security of the president.

 

Topics: US Capitol riots US Capitol storming Trump's rioters US nationalists

Related

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the US Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
World
US Capitol riots: Arkansas man accused of beating officer with flagpole

Latest updates

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday
Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.