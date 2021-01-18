Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

DUBAI: The First ABLF Talks Virtual Conclave of 2021 will be held today, with some of the top speakers including Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato, Dr Aaditya Mattoo, Chief Economist at the World Bank for East Asia and Pacific Region and Dubai-based Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare.

Described as Asia’s most influential leadership platform and following three successful editions in 2020 (Oct. 6, Nov. 5 and Dec. 7), the event is now taking place for the first time at the cutting-edge virtual venue, the ABLF City.

Organised by the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) and held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy, the event focuses on the theme ‘Innovative Strategies for a Decade of Challenges – Asia 2020- 2030’.

The event will run from 12:45pm to 5:15pm (UAE time), during which Dr Aaditya Mattoo, Chief Economist at the World Bank for East Asia and Pacific Region, will evaluate the profound impact of the pandemic and the solutions needed to stimulate recovery at his session titled, ‘The Long Road to Economic Stability’.

Joining him will be Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, who will talk about the opportunities available as countries redefine internal and external policies to support self-reliance.







In a session entitled, ‘The Crisis: A Catalyst for a Tech-led Future’, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, will talk about how technology played a crucial role in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The year has started with positive news of vaccinations which has been fast-tracked by so many countries and the quickest to-market product we have ever seen in the history of mankind. Administering billions of people will require new models, coordination across partners and technology enablers to make this happen as quickly and effectively as possible,” Moopen said.

“The pandemic has fast-tracked technological adoption by almost 10 times and has turned the world into one virtual connected platform, bringing people closer together and providing an easy solution to many modern world problems. I am glad that ABLF Talks is bringing together renowned experts to share their perspective and ideas on top global agenda items and setting the pathway for a sustainable future,” she added.







The First ABLF Talks Virtual Conclave of 2021 was held Monday, with some of the top speakers including Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI (R), Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG (C) and world-renowned artist, Sacha Jafri (L). (Supplied)



Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of food delivery app Zomato, which saw its revenue increase 84 percent in 2020 and is now valued at nearly $4 billion, will outline how consumers have increasingly embraced e-commerce and digitalisation.

The other speakers at the Conclave include Dr Ayesha Khanna, CEO and Co-Founder, ADDO AI Singapore, Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG and world-renowned artist, Sacha Jafri.

Commenting on the event, Malini N. Menon, President, ABLF Executive Council, said: “We are pleased to bring the First edition of our ABLF Talks Live Virtual Conclave in the New Year, hosting a mix of experts from public and private entities. The themes of the ABLF Talks recognises the crucial challenges faced by the world even as businesses and authorities focus on collective recovery through innovative measures. We believe these are important conversations that will churn out beneficial solutions from some of the most dynamic leaders of our time.”

The ABLF Talks Virtual Conclave 2021 is supported by the Ministry of Economy, SMART IEDEA, Aster DM Healthcare, FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), Etisalat, Cicero & Bernay PR, Entrepreneur Middle East, Zee Group, Wion, Arab News, MAA and Partners and CNBC Arabia.