Saudi Arabia tops 2020 list of UAE export markets

Saudi Arabia tops 2020 list of UAE export markets
The UAE earned 460 billion dirhams from foreign trade in the first nine months of 2020. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops 2020 list of UAE export markets

Saudi Arabia tops 2020 list of UAE export markets
  • Emirates exported to 230 countries in 2020, up from 200 in 2019
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia was the UAE’s top export market last year, with exports and re-exports from the emirates to the Kingdom amounting to 73.58 billion UAE dirhams ($20.04 billion) during the first nine months of 2020.

The latest figures from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre reported that the Emirates exported to 230 countries in 2020, up from 200 in 2019.

While Saudi Arabia took the top spot as the biggest export destination for the UAE, second was Iraq with 36.5 billion dirhams followed by Switzerland (33.47 billion), India (24.78 billion), Oman (24 billion), China (22 billion), Hong Kong (20.4 billion), Kuwait (16.1 billion), the US (13.1 billion) and Italy (12.75 billion).

In total, the UAE earned 460 billion dirhams from foreign trade in the first nine months of 2020, despite the slowdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia trade

Swiss authorities ask Lebanon to cooperate on central bank probe

Swiss authorities ask Lebanon to cooperate on central bank probe
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Swiss authorities ask Lebanon to cooperate on central bank probe

Swiss authorities ask Lebanon to cooperate on central bank probe
  • The Swiss attorney general's office said it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into "aggravated money laundering"
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into money transfers by Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salame, a Lebanese government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Salame denied any wrongdoing.
"Both the prime minister and the president are in the loop" on the inquiry which is also looking into Salameh's brother and assistant, said the government official, who asked to remain anonymous.
The Swiss attorney general's office said it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into "aggravated money laundering" and possible embezzlement tied to the Lebanese central bank.
But in responding to questions from Reuters, it did not say whether Salameh was a suspect and declined further comment.
Lebanon's crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to dollar deposits.
The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and doomed at least half the population to poverty.
In response to Reuters questions about local media reports of a European inquiry, Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm said she had received a request for cooperation from Swiss judicial authorities and submitted it to the public prosecutor. She did not elaborate.
A statement by Salameh dismissed any allegations about transfers by him, his brother or assistant as "fabrications". He threatened to sue anyone who spreads them with harmful intent.
A former Merrill Lynch banker, Salameh has led Lebanon's central bank, Banque du Liban, since 1993. The collapse of Lebanon's financial system shook his reputation as a pillar of stability, as foreign donors demanded a central bank audit and Salameh turned into a focus of anger for protesters last year. 

Topics: Lebanon Bank

