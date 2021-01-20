You are here

  • Home
  • Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran
Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhd2u

Updated 20 January 2021
AP

Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran
  • Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday
  • Afrasiabi, an Iranian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was expected to appear in court later Tuesday
Updated 20 January 2021
AP

BOSTON: A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author is accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying US officials on issues like nuclear policy, federal authorities said Tuesday.
Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said. He is charged in New York City federal court with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of Iran.
Afrasiabi, an Iranian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was expected to appear in court later Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.
Authorities said that Afrasiabi has been paid by Iranian diplomats assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York City since at least 2007, while making TV appearances, writing articles and lobbying US officials to support the Iranian government’s agenda.
In 2009, Afrasiabi helped an unidentified congressman draft a letter to President Barack Obama about US and Iranian nuclear negotiations, according to court documents. He never disclosed that he was working for Iran, officials said.
After the US military airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Afrasiabi told Iran’s foreign minister and permanent representative to the United Nations that Iran should “end all inspections and end all information on Iran’s nuclear activities pending a (United Nations Security Council) condemnation of (the United States’) illegal crime,’” according to court documents.
Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Afrasiabi meanwhile portrayed himself “to Congress, journalists and the American public as a neutral and objective expert on Iran.”
“Mr. Afrasiabi never disclosed to a Congressman, journalists or others who hold roles of influence in our country that he was being paid by the Iranian government to paint an untruthfully positive picture of the nation,” William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said in a statement.

Topics: United States Iran FBI

Related

Iran’s Rouhani says ‘ball in US court’ over nuclear dispute
Middle-East
Iran’s Rouhani says ‘ball in US court’ over nuclear dispute
Special Iran’s most celebrated fighter pilot Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi dies in Paris aged 83 photos
Middle-East
Iran’s most celebrated fighter pilot Col. Behzad Mo’ezzi dies in Paris aged 83

Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case

Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case
Updated 20 January 2021
AFP

Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case

Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case
  • Trial is trying to piece together the details of how former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in December 2019
Updated 20 January 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Wednesday resumed the trial of seven Turkish suspects accused of helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn “in a large musical instrument case” from Japan to Lebanon.
The trial is trying to piece together the details of how Ghosn — a French-Lebanese-Brazilian national who was a global business superstar when his career came crashing to an end — fled Japan in December 2019 while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges.
The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.
The hearing concerns an employee with Turkey’s MNG Jet private airline who allegedly used four pilots and two flight attendants to move Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.
The pilots and the MNG Jet employee are accused of “illegally smuggling a migrant” and face up to eight years in jail. A hearing in July released them on bail but barred them from leaving Turkey.
The two flight attendants are accused of failing to report a crime and face one-year sentences.
All seven suspects deny the charges.
The indictment says the escape plan from Japan to Lebanon involved a stopover in Istanbul instead of a direct flight “so as not to arouse suspicions.”
Former US Green Beret member Michael Taylor and his son Peter are accused together with Lebanese national George-Antoine Zayek of recruiting MNG Jet and overseeing the secret operation.
The Taylors are currently fighting extradition from the United States to Japan and the whereabouts of Zayek are unclear.
The indictment says Taylor and Zayek put Ghosn “in a large musical instrument case” and then took him through security at Japan’s Osaka airport.
They allegedly opened “70 holes at the bottom of the case for him to breathe easily.”
The indictment says the plane landed at Istanbul’s old Ataturk airport and parked near another plane bound for Beirut.
MNG Jet employee Okan Kosemen then allegedly jumped off the Osaka plane and boarded the one destined for Beirut together with Ghosn.
The indictment says Kosemen received several payments into his bank account totalling 216,800 euros and 66,990 dollars in the months before Ghosn’s flight.
He is also accused of being paid an unidentified amount after Ghosn’s arrival in Beirut.
Kosemen has denied being paid to help Ghosn escape while the pilots and flight attendants say they were unaware he was on board any of the plane’s flights.
MNG filed a complaint last year alleging its aircraft was used illegally.
It added at the time that one its employees had admitted to falsifying the flight manifest to keep Ghosn off the passenger list.

Topics: Turkey Japan Carlos Ghosn Nissan Lebanon

Related

Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape
Middle-East
Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape
Special Carlos Ghosn escape: Turkey comes under intense fire
Middle-East
Carlos Ghosn escape: Turkey comes under intense fire

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne among 73 pardoned on Trump’s last day
Kodak Black was originally supposed to serve his 46-month prison sentence until 2022. File/AFP
Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
Saudi Arabia pips Russia to be China’s biggest oil supplier in 2020
No-go for Joe Exotic: Donald Trump’s pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’
No-go for Joe Exotic: Donald Trump’s pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’
Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case
Istanbul court resumes trial of Turks in Ghosn escape case

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.