Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met Thursday with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, the Kremlin said.

Rezaei delivered a message from the ‌country's ‌Supreme ​Leader Mojtaba ‌Khamenei, Iranian state ⁠media said.



Images released by the Kremlin showed that Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov and the chief of the Russian military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, attended the meeting alongside Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry maintained its advice to citizens of Russia to refrain from traveling to Iran.

“In light of the remaining risks of a new escalation around Iran, our recommendations to Russian citizens remain unchanged,” ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.