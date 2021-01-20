Bahrain expected to raise $2 billion in three-tranche bond sale

DUBAI: Bahrain is expected to raise $2 billion in a three-tranche bond sale on Wednesday, a document showed, as it seeks to plug a fiscal deficit exacerbated by the pandemic and low oil prices.
It gave initial price guidance of around 4.875 percent for a seven-year tranche, around 5.75 percent for 12-year bonds and around 6.75 percent for 30-year bonds, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal.
https://arab.news/bhvhs
