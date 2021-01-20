You are here

Bahrain expected to raise $2 billion in three-tranche bond sale

It gave initial price guidance of around 4.875 percent for a seven-year tranche, around 5.75 percent for 12-year bonds and around 6.75 percent for 30-year bonds. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • It gave initial price guidance of around 4.875 percent for a seven-year tranche
DUBAI: Bahrain is expected to raise $2 billion in a three-tranche bond sale on Wednesday, a document showed, as it seeks to plug a fiscal deficit exacerbated by the pandemic and low oil prices.
It gave initial price guidance of around 4.875 percent for a seven-year tranche, around 5.75 percent for 12-year bonds and around 6.75 percent for 30-year bonds, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

Updated 39 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

  • Most of the companies were based in Dubai
DUBAI: The number of foreign companies operating in the UAE increased by 3.5 percent in December versus a month earlier, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of foreign companies in the Gulf country during the same period was at 3,209, the report quoted UAE’s National Economic Register (NER).
Most of the companies were based in Dubai, 763 were branches of other Gulf companies while 2,446 were foreign businesses.
NER statistics showed that the largest number of foreign businesses were registered in August.

