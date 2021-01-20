Bahrain expected to raise $2 billion in three-tranche bond sale

Number of foreign companies increases in UAE

DUBAI: The number of foreign companies operating in the UAE increased by 3.5 percent in December versus a month earlier, state news agency WAM reported.

The total number of foreign companies in the Gulf country during the same period was at 3,209, the report quoted UAE’s National Economic Register (NER).

Most of the companies were based in Dubai, 763 were branches of other Gulf companies while 2,446 were foreign businesses.

NER statistics showed that the largest number of foreign businesses were registered in August.