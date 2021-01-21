Bank Albilad says board chairman passes away

Bank Albilad announced Jan. 20 that Chairman Abdulrahman Bin Ibrahim Alhumeid passed away.

Alhumeid held his position as chairman of the bank’s board of directors since April 17, 2019, according to Argaam’s data.

The late official obtained his PhD degree in accounting and Master’s degree in business administration from the US universities, and also received his B.A. degree in commerce and accounting from Riyadh University.

He assumed a number of jobs in public and private entities.