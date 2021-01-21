You are here

Bank Albilad says board chairman passes away
Alhumeid held his position as chairman of the bank’s board of directors since April 17, 2019, according to Argaam’s data. (Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2021
Argaam

  • Alhumeid held his position as chairman of the bank’s board of directors since April 17, 2019
Bank Albilad announced Jan. 20 that Chairman Abdulrahman Bin Ibrahim Alhumeid passed away.

Alhumeid held his position as chairman of the bank’s board of directors since April 17, 2019, according to Argaam’s data.

The late official obtained his PhD degree in accounting and Master’s degree in business administration from the US universities, and also received his B.A. degree in commerce and accounting from Riyadh University.

He assumed a number of jobs in public and private entities.

Updated 21 January 2021
Argaam

  • The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services
STC announced the launch of a new firm to provide advanced cybersecurity services and solutions for the public enterprises, the telecom operator said in a statement.

The new firm will fulfill the Kingdom’s increasing demand for the digitalized services, in the light of the digital transformation strategy and Vision 2030, as many state-owned companies resorted to digitalized solutions to maintain businesses, amid the exceptional challenges worldwide.

“STC vision aims at setting up a credible digitalized economy platform, which will provide top-notch cybersecurity services to protect economic infrastructure, as well as public and private sector services,” stated Haithem Al-Faraj, stc senior vice president of technology and operations.

The 1.5 terabytes (TB) new platform will prevent cyberattacks, in addition to providing services in line with security regulations, secure e-mail and safe browsing. It will also help develop the skills of the new young candidates in the field of cyber security, Al-Faraj added.

