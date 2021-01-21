You are here

  • Home
  • Gold hits 2-week high

Gold hits 2-week high

Gold hits 2-week high
A woman walks past a gold merchant in Dubai Gold Souk in the Gulf emirate on July 29, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7nm8

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits 2-week high

Gold hits 2-week high
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Gold rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks as the U.S. dollar eased on hopes of further stimulus under President Joe Biden's administration, although some profit booking checked the metal's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,873.36 per ounce by 0653 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,874.50 earlier in the session.

Bullion had gained 1.7 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,871.70.

"Gold has some more upside in the slightly longer horizon, given that global central banks are likely to stay dovish for an extended period of time," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady on Thursday, and investors are now waiting for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision due at 1245 GMT.

Market focus was also on Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as he gears up to jump-start his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 400,000 lives and upended the world's largest economy.

"The virus mutation is a big wild card and if vaccine development, manufacturing and rollout can't catch up to the pace of the mutation, the pandemic could last much longer than we'd previously thought," Yang said.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation that can result from stimulus measures. The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against rival currencies and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held below the 10-month peak scaled last week.

"The backdrop and all the tailwinds from previous rallies remain constant, but I suspect Treasury yields will dictate the direction of travel for the yellow metal," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Silver rose 0.3 percent to $25.87 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,108.28, while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $2,381.15.

Topics: Gold

Related

Gold: To invest, or not to invest?
Business & Economy
Gold: To invest, or not to invest?

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE

US lifts tariffs on aluminum imports from UAE
  • UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico, which have also been excluded from the aluminum tariffs
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would exempt the United Arab Emirates from a 10 percent tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018, saying the two countries had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports.
In a proclamation issued by the White House shortly before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump said the agreement was reached given the important security relationship that existed between the two countries.
UAE joins Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico, which have also been excluded from the aluminum tariffs.

Related

Update Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family
World
Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family
Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 
Lifestyle
Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 

Latest updates

Gold hits 2-week high
Gold hits 2-week high
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in the UAE?
Next in the Tom Cruise franchise: Is Christopher McQuarrie filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in the UAE?
Virtual exhibit ‘Turath’ explores artistic impact of Arabs in the US
Virtual exhibit ‘Turath’ explores artistic impact of Arabs in the US
COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
How UAE-based artist Stephanie Neville uses textile art to process loneliness
How UAE-based artist Stephanie Neville uses textile art to process loneliness

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.