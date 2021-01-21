You are here

Deutsche Bank appoints new manager to Riyadh branch

Thamer Saleh Al-Sedais has been appointed general manager of the Riyadh branch of Deutsche Bank. (Supplied)
Thamer Saleh Al-Sedais has been appointed general manager of the Riyadh branch of Deutsche Bank. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
  • Thamer Saleh Al-Sedais will oversee business activities regulated by the Saudi Central Bank
  • Deutsche Bank is aiming to return to profitability after more than €15 billion ($18.2 billion) in losses over the past five years
JEDDAH: Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest bank, has appointed Thamer Saleh Al-Sedais as general manager of its Riyadh branch.

He will oversee its business activities regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and will facilitate the ongoing delivery of Deutsche Bank’s products and services to its clients based in the Kingdom. The German lender has operated a branch in the Saudi capital since 2006.

Al-Sedais joined Deutsche Bank Group in Saudi Arabia in 2020 as a director in the wealth management division.

Before joining the bank, he held several senior treasury and wealth management sales positions at the Saudi British Bank and NCB Capital.

He holds a master’s degree in financial economics from California State University in the US.

Deutsche Bank is aiming to return to profitability after more than €15 billion ($18.2 billion) in losses over the past five years.

It announced in December that it plans to cut more costs in order to meet its profitability target for 2022, in addition to leaving some businesses and reducing staff by 18,000, Reuters reported. Deutsche Bank forecasts revenues of €24.4 billion by 2022.

In November 2020, Moody’s removed a negative outlook on the bank’s credit rating, saying it had progressed to a firmer strategic footing.

The improved performance in 2020 was mainly driven by increased sales and trading revenues, which climbed 47 percent in the third quarter, the Financial Times reported. Analysts expect the bank to return to profit in 2021, Reuters reported.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Deutsche Bank

Updated 21 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The deal will significantly increase the volume of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s activity in Egypt and will make it one of the largest foreign banks operating in the country in terms of assets
  • First Abu Dhabi Bank has operated in Egypt since 1975 and currently has 17 branches across the country – Bank Audi Egypt operates an additional 53 branches
CAIRO: First Abu Dhabi Bank and Bank Audi Lebanon have announced the signing of a final agreement to acquire 100 percent of Bank Audi Egypt’s capital.

The two banks said in a joint statement that the acquisition agreement came after the completion of an in-depth data-checking process and due diligence examination by First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The acquisition process is expected to be completed within the next few months, after fulfilling several conditions, including obtaining final approvals from the bank, the Egyptian central bank and the necessary regulatory and supervisory authorities in both the UAE and Egypt.

The deal will significantly increase the volume of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s activity in Egypt and will make it one of the largest foreign banks operating in the country in terms of assets, with its value exceeding EGP 120 billion ($8.1 billion) after consolidation. The proceeds from the sale will contribute to enhancing Bank Audi Group's financial resilience.

Bank Audi Egypt had total assets of EGP 83.2 billion by the end of September 2020, while total shareholders’ equity reached EGP 7.6 billion.

First Abu Dhabi Bank has operated in Egypt since 1975 and currently has 17 branches across the country. Bank Audi Egypt operates an additional 53 branches.

First Abu Dhabi Bank and the London branch of UBS AG worked as financial advisors for the acquisition, while Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Matouk Bassiouni and Hinnawi served as legal advisors to First Abu Dhabi Bank.

EFG Hermes acted as the only financial advisor to Bank Audi in the acquisition, while both Dechert LLP and Zulficar and Partners acted as legal advisors to Bank Audi.

“First Abu Dhabi Bank has a long history in Egypt, as the bank opened its first branch in Egypt more than 45 years ago to contribute to accelerating the growth of the group’s business in markets that have promising potential,” said André Sayegh, First Abu Dhabi Bank Group CEO.

“This acquisition represents the best results that we have reached for the benefit of all our partners, especially our customers and our employees in Egypt, as a result of the challenges that Lebanon has been facing for the past 16 months and the effectiveness of the business model and governance that Bank Audi Group has established in the region,” said Samir Hanna, Bank Audi Group CEO.

Topics: First Abu Dhabi Bank Bank Audi Lebanon Bank Audi Egypt

