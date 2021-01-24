You are here

STC’s Q4 net profit jumps 15.6% to $714m

STC provided critical telecommunications and digital services for all meetings during the G20 summit.
Updated 25 January 2021
Updated 25 January 2021
STC’s net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 reached SR2.68 billion ($714 million), an increase of 15.6 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the 12-month period of 2020, the net profit reached SR11.08 billion, an increase of 3.94 percent.

The revenues for Q4 reached SR15.21 billion — an increase of 14.69 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the 12-month period of 2020, the revenues reached SR58.94 billion, an increase of 8.43 percent.

The gross profit for Q4 reached SR8.48 billion, an increase of 1.54 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the 12-month period of 2020, the gross profit reached SR33.99 billion, an increase of 4.96 percent.

The operating profit for Q4 reached SR3.29 billion, an increase of 37.08 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the 12-month period of 2020, the operating profit reached SR12.81 billion, an increase of 2.69 percent.

The earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Q4 reached SR5.716 million — an increase of 14.62 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the 12-month period of 2020, the EBITDA reached SR22.175 billion, an increase of 4.28 percent.

Nasser bin Sulaiman Al-Nasser, STC Group CEO, said the company has achieved the highest annual revenue in the past eight years. This achievement was primarily due to the increased demand for STC’s services and products, and the company’s ability to meet this demand promptly and efficiently, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STC Consumer Business Unit’s revenue has grown as a result of 27.5 percent increase in FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) and 10.6 percent increase in broadband subscribers, in addition to a 9 percent increase in data revenue during the current period compared to the previous period.

Further, the Enterprise Business Unit’s revenue has also increased during the 12-month period, by 24.6 percent, due to the company’s ability to provide the necessary support and innovative services to its customers in order to accelerate their digital infrastructure transformation. Despite the challenges faced by the Wholesale Business Unit due to the travel ban and its impact on international roaming revenues, the unit’s revenue increased during 2020 as well. Moreover, the revenue generated by STC’s subsidiaries grew by 13.8 percent during the current year, which contributed positively to achieving these results.

Al-Nasser highlighted STC’s success as a digital enabler for the Saudi G20 presidency, where STC provided critical telecommunications and digital services for all meetings as well as expanded the 5G network by 130 percent to accommodate the increase in digital services during the G20 summit.

Recently, the company launched three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with the aim of enabling the digital transformation of the government and private sectors and strengthening the cloud infrastructure for the local digital economy in the fields of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and cloud computing, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Additionally, in order to enhance the infrastructure and accelerate the growth of the local digital economy, STC also signed a $500 million non-binding MoU to invest in the field of cloud services with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and artificial intelligence arm of the Alibaba Group.

STC Group was re-elected to the board of directors of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), following its win in the elections comprising the world’s 25 top telecommunications companies.

As part of STC’s strategy to support and develop the financial sector in the Kingdom, STCPay signed an agreement with Western Union to sell an equity stake of 15 percent at a value of SR750 million ($200 million), where the proceeds will be used to develop the company and support its expansion plans.

The MoU was signed by Ali Ashban, CEO of SAEI; Captain Ismael Alkoshy, MD of the PSAA; and Peter Harris, CEO of Spartan KSA; in the presence of Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia.
Updated 24 January 2021
Two subsidiaries from Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation — Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) and the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy (PSAA) — have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Spartan KSA LCC, at the Saudi Arabian Airlines’ (Saudia) headquarters in Jeddah.
The scope of the agreement with Spartan will meet the growing demand for aircraft training programs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, it will facilitate SAEI to expand the training services offered to include aspects of aircraft maintenance and aviation repair in airport terminals where Saudi Arabian Airlines operates.
The cooperation between the three organizations further enhances the leadership role of the PSAA in the aviation technical training industry and supports SAEI’s aircraft maintenance training programs.
The training services related to this MoU will be carried out by the PSAA. The aviation academy has been in operation for more than 60 years and provides extensive advanced training expertise in aviation to several air carriers in the Kingdom as well as regional and international airline operators.
Spartan will also provide advisory services in connection with the operations of the PSAA.
The agreement was signed by Ali Ashban, chief executive officer of SAEI; Captain Ismael Alkoshy, managing director of the PSAA; and Peter Harris, chief executive officer of Spartan KSA; in the presence of Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia.

The Prince Sultan Aviation Academy is the largest aviation training complex in Saudi Arabia. PSAA became a strategic business unit (SBU) of Saudia in 2010 that provides professional aviation advanced training to regional and global commercial air carriers. PSAA has the latest flight training equipment including full-flight simulators, fixed-training devices, computer-based training work stations/ classrooms, cabin emergency evacuation trainers and door trainers.
PSAA operates A320–200, B777–200, B777-300, A330/A340, B747–400, and B787-9 simulators, covering some of the most widely operated fleet types in the world, fitted to industry-leading specifications that permit training on most variants and sub-types.
Meanwhile, Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries is a world-class full-service maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organization, the leading MRO in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest and most experienced MROs in the Middle East and North Africa region. SAEI is wholly owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding. SAEI’s headquarters and main base is located at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Spartan KSA was established to provide aviation training expertise and services to organizations in Saudi Arabia. Spartan KSA is an affiliate of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, which has provided training in the US since 1928 to more than 100,000 pilots and technicians from more than 60 countries, including Saudi Arabia. Spartan College operates from campuses in Oklahoma, California and Colorado. Spartan Global Aviation Training is the parent company of Spartan KSA and Spartan Iraq.

