You are here

  • Home
  • Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions
French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos after signing a Rafale warplane deal at the Greek Defense Ministry in Athens on January 25, 2021 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcays

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions
  • Florence Parly, the French defense minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft
  • France has sided with Greece in a dispute with Turkey over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece signed a 2.3 billion-euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France on Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets, as tensions remain high with neighbor Turkey.
Florence Parly, the French defense minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in July.
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades.
Tension spiked again last summer when a Turkish exploration mission in disputed waters triggered a dangerous military build-up.
Greece and Turkey have agreed to restart talks aimed at resolving the dispute peacefully. Senior diplomats from the two countries met in Istanbul Monday to resume the process that had been interrupted for nearly five years.
But Athens says it will continue a multibillion-euro program to upgrade its military following years of cuts due to the country’s financial crisis.
France and the United States are in competition to provide the Greek navy with new frigates, while Greece’s government recently approved plans to cooperate with Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems to create a new military flight academy in southern Greece.
“The upgrade in the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force by means of both the acquisition of new fighter aircraft and the new state-of-the-art training center is critical for Greece to present a credible deterrence,” Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told The Associated Press.
“It also provides Athens an enhanced ability to exercise more strategic autonomy when EU and NATO frameworks are deemed inadequate, making Greece more of a player in its own right.”
Starting in May, mandatory national service in the Greek Armed Forces will be increased from nine to 12 months to boost the number of people serving in uniform. While in Athens, Parly will also holding talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Topics: Greece Turkey Florence Parly

Related

Turkey and Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years
World
Turkey and Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years
NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises
World
NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises

Study: Cheap drug could cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Study: Cheap drug could cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Gout medicine colchicine could be instrumental in treating virus patients
  • Comes in pill form, costs just $0.40 each
Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A drug normally used to treat gout could significantly reduce the risk of coronavirus patients requiring hospital treatment, a new study has suggested.

The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine — which comes in pill form and costs just $0.40 per dose — reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent.

The results “should change clinical practice,” said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, a lead scientist behind the research.

The study of 4,000 subjects suggested that colchicine cut the risk of death by 44 percent and the risk of patients requiring mechanical ventilation by half. However, these findings did not meet the levels required to be statistically significant because too few patients “had reached these endpoints,” Tardif said.

The drug, he said, has the potential to “prevent coronavirus complications for millions of patients.”

Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory medicine that prevents the cytokine storm phenomenon, in which the body attacks its own cells as part of its response to infection, causing severe and potentially fatal inflammation.

Martin Landray, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, told the Daily Mail newspaper that the research was “really, really exciting.”

He said: “My first response was that this looks really interesting — if it’s real and clinically meaningful.”

Colchicine is one of the drugs being studied as part of the University of Oxford’s RECOVERY trial, the world’s largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Oxford’s own study of the potential benefits of colchicine, Landray said, is still four to six weeks away from being able to conclude whether it provided benefits to patients.

The RECOVERY trials have yielded various other useful insights into drug treatments for coronavirus.

In June last year, trials found that the drug dexamethasone, a cheap steroid available for decades, could reduce the number of patients that required ventilators by as much as 35 percent.

The trials also found that hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by former US president Donald Trump, was ineffective at fighting the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Canada

Related

The trial is assessing Ivermectin, a medicine used on livestock and people who have been infected by parasitic worms, which has been hailed by some as a “wonder drug” with the potential to save thousands of lives. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
Oxford University to test potential COVID-19 ‘wonder drug’ Ivermectin
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
World
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment

Latest updates

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions
Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal amid Turkey tensions
STV among investors in cybersecurity startup SpiderSilk
Saudi venture capital firm STV was among the major investors in a recent $2.25 million funding round by Dubai-based cybersecurity firm SpiderSilk. (SpiderSilk)
Study: Cheap drug could cut COVID-19 hospitalizations
The report, by scientists at the University of Montreal in Canada, found that the anti-inflammatory treatment colchicine reduced the risk of coronavirus patients with underlying health conditions being admitted to hospital by 25 percent. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
British prisons too soft on extremism, according to new review
Jonathan Hall said that there were increasing links between prison and terror attacks and that offenders are not being properly punished for owning radical material, preaching extremism and inciting violence. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Check in for culture at Dubai’s art-dedicated Hotel Indigo
The Hotel Indigo lobby. Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.