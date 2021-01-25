You are here

The Muslim World League. (SPA)
MWL reveals new logo in line with its mission

MWL reveals new logo in line with its mission
  • The MWL is an international nongovernmental Islamic organization based in Makkah
RIYADH: The Muslim World League on Monday revealed its new logo during a meeting chaired by the organization’s secretary-general, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.
Al-Issa said the new visual identity aptly represent the MWL’s vision, mission and goals.
He said the league, as an institutional umbrella of Muslim scholars and thinkers, has launched several key initiatives to enhance cultural communication and end rifts among different communities.
The new logo shows an image of the Holy Kaaba, which is a symbol of Muslim unity, Al-Issa said.
Abdulrahman Al-Matar, the undersecretary for MWL’s executive affairs, said the new identity of the organization shows an olive branch extended toward the world, which represents the MWL’s core principles and mission to promote global peace and harmony.
The MWL is an international nongovernmental Islamic organization based in Makkah. It aims to present the true message of Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid and extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all.
Over the years, it has taken several initiatives to bridge the gap between the Muslim and non-Muslim worlds. It aims to promote a culture of dialogue and discourage all forms of extremism at all levels.

