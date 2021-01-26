You are here

Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with Iraqi president Barham Salih on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with Iraqi president Barham Salih on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (File/SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iraqi President Barham Salih, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the interests of the two countries in various fields, within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades in November last year. The crossing had been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.
Also in November, a Saudi delegation led by the Kingdom’s commerce and industry and agricultural ministers visited Baghdad as part of the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council and the Economic, Trade, Investment, Development and Joint Relief Committee.
A Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum was also launched on the side-lines of the visit, under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. 
The Saudi-Iraqi rapprochement extends back to 2015, when Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad following a 25-year break.
In July Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed investment agreements on energy and sports.

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,359.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 223 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 366,807 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,108 remain active and are still receiving medical care, with most in stable conditions, and 338 critical cases.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 78, followed by the Eastern Province with 45, Makkah with 34, Madinah recorded 16 and Qassim confirmed nine cases.
The ministry also announced that 203 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 358,340.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 99.8 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.14 million.

 

