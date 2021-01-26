Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Iraqi president discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,359.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 223 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 366,807 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,108 remain active and are still receiving medical care, with most in stable conditions, and 338 critical cases.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 78, followed by the Eastern Province with 45, Makkah with 34, Madinah recorded 16 and Qassim confirmed nine cases.

The ministry also announced that 203 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 358,340.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 99.8 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.14 million.