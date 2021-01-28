You are here

  • Home
  • Oman increases cost of expatriate hires

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires
Workers arrive to a desalination plant in the Omani port city of Sur, south of the capital Muscat, on Nov. 27, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kyps

Updated 28 January 2021
Arab News

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires
  • Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions
  • The decision was made to increase Omanization
Updated 28 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Labor released new fee structure for employers with increased fees for expatriate hires, daily Times of Oman reported.
Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions, $2,600 for mid-levels, and $1,561 for technical and skilled workers.
The decision was made to increase Omanization, the nationalization program of various jobs in the Sultanate.
Some industries will have a specified fee for each expatriate hiree. Hiring an expatriate fisherman will cost companies almost $938, while for other industries the fee will increase with the number of foreign employees in each position. Companies will also have to pay additional fees for job switching and updating a hiree’s employment status.

However, some exceptions have been made to owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These are for “employers tasked with managing these companies, which are registered under the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and insured by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI),” said the Ministry of Labour. SMEs can benefit from these regulation for up to two years from the time of their establishment.

Topics: Oman omanization

Related

Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures
Middle-East
Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures
Oman bars expats from certain jobs amid economic downturn
Business & Economy
Oman bars expats from certain jobs amid economic downturn

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is planning to invest up to $1.8 billion (SR7 billion) during the coming period, in strategic partnerships, projects, and certain acquisitions, CEO Walid Abukhaled told Asharq News in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FFI) summit.

SAMI is also aiming at localizing over 50 percent of government military purchases by 2030, in line with the government’s goal for the Kingdom to be self-sufficient.

Achieving the 50 percent target by 2030 is challenging, especially as the company started with around 3 percent of government purchases when SAMI was set up in 2017, but the CEO is confident he can achieve it. “I’m shooting for a minimum of 60 percent, maybe more,” he told Arab News in an interview earlier this month.

His ambitious goal received a significant boost recently when SAMI acquired the Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC), buying out the 50 percent stake held by British defense giant BAE Systems.

SAMI is aiming to be ranked among the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, and the acquisition of AEC has given it a big push in that direction, taking many years off the timescale toward that goal.

SAMI does not enter into partnerships and projects only for profit, and the main goal is to share knowledge and transfer technology, said Abukhaled, adding that the company has a budget for research and investment in Saudi Arabia.

Abukhaled told Asharq the company already has partnerships with many international companies around the world, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and French company Thales.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s third-biggest defense spender and until recently it imported virtually all of its military equipment from abroad.

Topics: FII 2021 FII Future Investment Initiative Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Military Industries SAMI

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Head of SAMI explains how he wants to build Saudi Arabia’s defenses through homegrown industry
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Head of SAMI explains how he wants to build Saudi Arabia’s defenses through homegrown industry
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
PIF unit makes Saudi Arabia’s largest ever private military industry deal

Latest updates

SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
SAMI to invest up to $1.8bn in partnerships, acquisitions — CEO
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
WHO warns ‘too early to ease up’ from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
WHO warns ‘too early to ease up’ from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.