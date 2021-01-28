Oman increases cost of expatriate hires

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Labor released new fee structure for employers with increased fees for expatriate hires, daily Times of Oman reported.
Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions, $2,600 for mid-levels, and $1,561 for technical and skilled workers.
The decision was made to increase Omanization, the nationalization program of various jobs in the Sultanate.
Some industries will have a specified fee for each expatriate hiree. Hiring an expatriate fisherman will cost companies almost $938, while for other industries the fee will increase with the number of foreign employees in each position. Companies will also have to pay additional fees for job switching and updating a hiree’s employment status.
However, some exceptions have been made to owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These are for “employers tasked with managing these companies, which are registered under the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and insured by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI),” said the Ministry of Labour. SMEs can benefit from these regulation for up to two years from the time of their establishment.