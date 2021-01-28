You are here

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event on ‘The challenging state of British politics’ in London, Britain, November 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 28 January 2021
  • Report from the Tony Blair Institute outlines plans for QR code ‘health passports’ to allow reopening of the global economy
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has already introduced a ‘health passport’ for Saudis
LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the UK to use its leadership of the G7 to establish a global ‘health passport’ scheme, or risk others dictating the rules.

Blair, in a report published Thursday by the Tony Blair Institute, called current border restrictions “disjointed” and urged Britain’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “place the creation of a global COVID-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda.”

Britain’s leadership of the G7 — a multilateral body consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — means it is perfectly placed to spearhead the initiative, he argued.

The think tank’s report outlines a plan to introduce digital passports capable of tracking and verifying an individual’s coronavirus “status” wherever they travel in the world. They would include details of any vaccination received, together with the results of COVID-19 tests. That data would be accessed by scanning a QR code, rather than using paper certificates that could be vulnerable to fraud.

The idea has already been implemented unilaterally by other countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia which introduced one earlier this month.

Blair told the Telegraph newspaper that he acknowledged that “vaccine passports” could lead to inequalities between individuals and nations, but claimed that their development is “inevitable.”

He said the UK faced two risks if it does not take advantage of its G7 leadership to “take the initiative” and establish a gold standard.

“One is that everyone just does their own thing, which is much more chaotic and difficult to manage. Or secondly, there’s a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with.”

Blair said uniform standards would ensure the safe reopening of borders and aid economic recovery, particularly of the tourism industry — which accounts for 10 percent of the global economy and has been devastated by the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions.

“It’s better to have common rules and a common verification system, so that people know what your disease status is and know it with some validation.”

Blair added that seeking consensus among the G7 countries “will be a critical first step in securing wider global agreement.”

Intensive care doctor reveals family losses in vaccine plea to UK Muslims

Dr. Wasim Mir works for the UK’s National Health Service as an intensive care doctor in the city of Birmingham. (Screenshot: YouTube)
  • Muslims must heed inoculation advice of scholars, healthcare professionals: British NHS Dr. Wasim Mir
  • Study shows Asian communities in UK least willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine partly due to misinformation on contents, safety
LONDON: An intensive care doctor from the UK has issued a heartfelt appeal to the British Muslim community to help save lives by taking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.

Dr. Wasim Mir, who works for the country’s National Health Service, made his plea in conjunction with officials from Green Lane Masjid and Community Center in Birmingham, who warned that the number of funerals managed by the mosque had been increasing on a similar trajectory to the first wave of the virus outbreak.

“Many of my close family have passed away, as well as my friends. COVID-19 is a real disease, and it kills real people. It is therefore important that we come forward and fight this disease so we can save the lives of all of us, as a life of a Muslim is very sacred in our deen (way of life),” Mir said.

“We must trust our health professionals, our health regulators, and scholars. Therefore, I encourage you to take the vaccine,” he added.

In the joint message, the mosque also said preserving life was one of the core tenets of Islam and made it clear that spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories was forbidden.

READ MORE: British Asian celebrities produce video to tackle coronavirus myths

The UK’s vaccination drive is picking up pace throughout the country, but people from minority groups, including Muslims, are being vaccinated at a lower rate — in part because of false information circulating about the safety and religious permissibility of the vaccine.

On Friday, UK Imams delivered sermons addressing the rumors, making clear that the vaccines were halal — religiously permissible — and urging people to ignore conspiracy theories.

The CEO of Green Lane Masjid, Kamran Hussain, told Arab News that fighting vaccine misinformation was one of the center’s key community roles, and encouraging people to trust the advice of experts was central to that effort.

“As a major mosque in the UK, we have a part to play in protecting and guiding our community,” he said.

READ MORE: British Asians fear blame for rise in COVID-19 cases, racial abuse during Eid Al-Adha

Hussain noted a recent survey by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) that found willingness to receive a vaccination was significantly higher among white respondents than those from black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups, with British Asians revealed to be the least willing among the UK’s ethnic minorities to take the vaccine.

“There is a lot of information out there and people are confused about what to do. This leaves them with many unanswered questions around the vaccine, such as what it contains, why some fringe minority of health professionals are raising concerns, possible side-effects, and so on.

“Our responsibility is to confirm whether the vaccine is allowable (halal) and to then refer other answers to those of knowledge — in this case our medical professionals,” he added.

A Green Lane Masjid statement issued to Arab News, said: “The sanctity of human life is not something to be taken lightly. We urge Muslims to make fact-based decisions that are supported by experts and to share guidance that is sensible and protective to society as a whole.”

