You are here

  • Home
  • US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria
The US extended the temporary legal residency status for nearly 7,000 people from Syria because of the country’s civil war. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94b8a

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria
  • Pekoske said Friday that temporary protected status would be extended for 18 months
  • It was set to expire on March 31
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States extended the temporary legal residency status Friday for nearly 7,000 people from Syria because of the country’s civil war.
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske said Friday that temporary protected status would be extended for 18 months. It was set to expire on March 31.
Temporary status allows foreign citizens to stay in the US if they lack some other form of legal residency and come from a country that meets certain criteria that makes it dangerous to return.
The renewal order covers Syrian citizens and people without other nationalities who last resided there. It also allows about 1,800 additional new applicants to the program.
Pekoske said Syria continues to meet that criteria because of the civil war. He cited factors that include the deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of chemical weapons and the scarcity of food and water.
The Trump administration had sought to end TPS for several countries, including Haiti, El Salvador and Nicaragua, but extended it for Syrians.

Topics: US Syria Joe Biden

Related

Special Suffering of Syrians escalates amid flooding and aid shortages
Middle-East
Suffering of Syrians escalates amid flooding and aid shortages
New round of talks on Syria’s constitution begins in Geneva
Middle-East
New round of talks on Syria’s constitution begins in Geneva

White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release

White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release
Updated 31 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release

White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release
  • Biden pressed Putin on a number of issues, including alleged election interference in the 2020 election, Ukraine sovereignty, the massive SolarWind cyberhack, and Navalny
  • Earlier this week, a White House statement said the two leaders agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension of the New START arms control pact
Updated 31 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during their phone call this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
Biden pressed Putin on a number of issues, including alleged election interference in the 2020 election, Ukraine sovereignty, the massive SolarWind cyberhack, and Navalny.
On Thursday, Psaki had said Biden did not hold back in conveying his concerns about the actions of the Russian government during the call.
Earlier this week, a White House statement said the two leaders agreed to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension of the New START arms control pact between the United States and Russia by Feb. 5, when the current deal expires.
The arms control treaty limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.
The details about the phone call and what was discussed come at a time when Biden is adjusting US policy in a more robust way toward Russia after predecessor Donald Trump refused to take on Putin directly.

Topics: Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny

Related

Police arrest over 2,000 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
World
Police arrest over 2,000 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon the arrival from Berlin on January 17, 2021. (AFP)
World
Calls abroad grow for release of Putin critic Navalny

Latest updates

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria
US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria
Saudi set to become Kingdom’s first professional golf course architect
Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release
White House says Biden in call with Russia’s Putin called for Navalny release
Saudi Arabia must be included in Iran negotiations: Macron
Negotiation with Iran on the nuclear deal will be very strict, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said in comments to Al Arabiya on Friday. (AFP/File Photo)
J&J adds to COVID-19 vaccine armory with 66% efficacy in global trial
J&J adds to COVID-19 vaccine armory with 66% efficacy in global trial

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.