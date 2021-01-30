You are here

Riyadh Commission to launch metro in Q3 2021: CEO
Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. (RCRC)
Updated 30 January 2021
The Riyadh city strategy includes almost 100 initiatives and projects, Al-Eqtisadiah paper reported citing Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

The investments of the Saudi government, represented by RCRC, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and investment arms, reached $220 billion (SAR 825 billion).

The RCRC is planning to partially launch Riyadh Metro in Q3 2021, following commencement of trial operations, Al-Rasheed noted, pointing out that the RCRC is studying its expansion following an increase in the total area, population and investments in the Saudi capital.

Riyadh is the fortieth largest city economy worldwide. Agreements were signed with 20 foreign companies to locate their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Rasheed explained that the world’s largest industrial city in Riyadh targets nearly 100 million people, noting that the city will be a logistic hub for the entire region. It will also a regional hub for intertrade among all city in the region.

The RCRC started to deliver the strategy goals through the public transport projects, Riyadh metro, infrastructure projects in the city, as well as other projects, including King Salman Park, and Qiddiya.

  • The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year
LONDON: A “#bitcoin” tag on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account.
The Twitter handle of the world’s richest person has joined the growing list of things to watch for those trading stocks for personal or professional purposes, and comes amid the rising prominence of the’WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room that drove skyrocketing gains for GameStop shares.
That forum grabbed Musk’s attention too when he tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Tuesday, along with a link to the Reddit stock trading discussion group behind the year-to-date 2,500 percent-plus rally in the video game retailer.
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. His supporters in the Reddit forum affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
Justifiably, his tweets led to surges in other stocks too.
Shares of fast-growing Polish game developer CD Projekt soared 16 percent on Thursday after Musk tweeted: “The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw.....” Cyberpunk is the company’s flagship game.
Similarly, online retailing platform Etsy’s stock jumped 9 percent on Tuesday right after Musk tweeted: “I kinda love Etsy.” He said he bought a “hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm” for his dog.
Shares of his own firm Tesla dipped 1.2 this week after a rally of nearly 700 percent over the last year.
Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday.
The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to it, and touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

