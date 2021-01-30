Greater cooperation between nations has been ‘silver lining’ of COVID-19: Egyptian minister

RIYADH: One of the unexpected benefits to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic has been the need for increased cooperation between nations, according to Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.
A boost in support for small businesses and the realization that countries depend on each other and cannot survive alone were further benefits, Al-Mashat told Arab News.
She said that COVID-19 had created a global level of partnership that had boosted the process of health care, further emphasizing the narrative that multilateralism is the future.
“I think there is a silver lining in COVID and what we have seen is government support to private households and private firms first, as different countries were providing liquidity to make sure that businesses don’t completely come to a halt,” Al-Mashat said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh last week.
“There was also an extension of credit to lower the amount of jobs that would be lost given the contraction that we saw globally in terms of trade and economic activity, and there is also a realization the governments cannot do everything on their own,” she said.
Reform and recovery were a continuous process and must be carried out on a multilateral spectrum, with contributed ideas and innovation. Whether in health care, infrastructure or technological development, the pandemic had changed the way nations collaborated, the minister said.
In the beginning stages of COVID-19, people expected nations to be divided and isolated. However, that was not the case, Al-Mashat said. “By April or May, that rhetoric changed.”
“It changed into a sense of more collaboration between countries and within countries, nobody had the silver bullet, nobody had the definitive answer, but everyone at their level and at their scale had to contribute to finding a solution,” she said.
The collaborative efforts between nations to create a vaccine, supply the vaccine and maintain mutually agreed-on travel restrictions was a reflection of the multilateralism that would continue in the future, Al-Mashat said.
“One of the concepts that has been circulating during COVID, and now, is stake holder capitalism, meaning that entities, whether the government, private sector or civil society or the international community, everybody has a role to play to ensure that we are able to recover and plow ahead through this pandemic,” she said.
RIYADH: One of the key advantages that the team behind Saudi Arabia’s ambitious drive to create a global hub of entertainment have is the shared vision for the project held by all those involved, the head of the Qiddiya development has said.
“The beauty of a project like the Qiddiya project is that you don’t have to spend too much time to explain to people what they are here for — they know,” Phillipe Gas, CEO of the Qiddiya project, told Asharq news.
“They come to the site, they see this beautiful cliff, and they know what it will take. So there’s a pride in everybody that you don’t have to force yourself to explain — they have it. That’s a strength we have,” Gas explained.
Qiddiya is one of the biggest investments in the future of entertainment in the Middle East.
Aimed at becoming a regional and global hub of entertainment, culture and sport, Qiddiya, Gas said, promises to be a place like no other.
“The ambition for Qiddiya,” he said, “is to become the world capital of entertainment, sports and the arts.”
The city — which will cover over 300 square kilometers of land — will host a Formula 1 racing track, a Six Flags theme park, a water park, sports facilities such as football stadiums and development infrastructure for young Saudi athletes, and an extensive range of cultural, creative and artistic activities.
But for Gas, who has spent most of his career at the helm of the company behind the iconic Disneyland Paris theme park, Qiddiya’s alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 was what drew him to it in the first place — he wanted to be part of the Kingdom’s story.
“The main reason (to work on Qiddiya) has been actually how connected the project is to Vision 2030 and the overall transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Vision 2030 is an ambitious national strategy to ensure that the Kingdom is a vibrant, progressive society, with a thriving economy, by the end of the decade.
Qiddiya, with its promise of an unparalleled touristic experience, is one of a number of “giga-projects” that constitute a core part of the Kingdom’s economic transition away from its current emphasis on oil.
“You don’t have that many opportunities in your life, in your professional life, to influence such an amazing project. This is what was most appealing to me,” Gas said.
He said that the importance of entertainment, and the human connection it facilitates, is increasingly being understood and emphasized globally, and this is why Qiddiya is such an important part of Vision 2030.
“Entertainment is something that has grown in terms of importance everywhere. We have this growing realisation in the world that time passes very fast and people need to enjoy time together, and do things together — not just work, go to bed and go back to work.”
He continued: “We have seen the importance around the world of preserving time with friends, as a family and as couples — to get to know each other better, to connect with one another.
“This is why entertainment as a sector is growing in importance, and you see this, actually, with Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia.”
The strategy, he said, emphasizes “the wellness of the people, bringing more happiness into the lives of families, and to do this you need to share time together and enjoy the moments you have.”
Technology, and its capacity to create immersive experiences, will be a core tool used to create these shared moments between visitors to Qiddiya.
“People want less and less to be a spectator of an activity; they want to be part of it. This is where technology comes into the picture,” Gas said.
“Augmented reality, virtual reality, and a lot of the effects we can play with and use, will draw people into the experience, they will become an actor in the experience. People want to live the experiences.”
This revolution in entertainment, Gas continued, is what makes the Qiddiya project so exciting not just for the people of Saudi Arabia, but the world.
“Qiddiya is absolutely unique. I have been working in the entertainment industry for many years now, and I have never seen such a proposition, that is integrating elements such as entertainment, sports, arts, performance, but also creativity.”
Qiddiya, he added, “is something that has not been proposed — ever — and this is what makes this place so unique.”
Construction has already begun on Qiddiya, which is located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, and the site will first open for activities in 2023.