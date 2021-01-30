You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses
A protester holds a poster reading "End of the regime" during demonstration in Tunis, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkggg

Updated 30 January 2021
Reuters

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses
  • Hundreds of riot police confronted the demonstrators, leading to scuffles
  • Some protesters threw bottles, while police struck some demonstrators with batons
Updated 30 January 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Hundreds of Tunisians marched in the capital on Saturday to protest against police abuses they say are endangering freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that swept away authoritarian rule.
Hundreds of riot police confronted the demonstrators, leading to scuffles. Some protesters threw bottles, while police struck some demonstrators with batons.
There have been near daily protests since the mid-January, the anniversary of Tunisia’s revolution that sparked uprisings across the region in 2011, known as the Arab Spring. Tunisia was the only Arab state to emerge with a democratic system in place.
Amid sporadic clashes, police have arrested more than a thousand people during demonstrations over the past two weeks against financial inequality, the marginalization of poor areas and what protesters say have been heavyhanded police tactics.
A young man died in the central city of Sbeitla last week, which his family blamed on him being hit by a teargas canister.
In Tunis, hundreds joined a protest in the center of the capital with scuffles erupting as police blocked the way to the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba, where the Interior Ministry building is located.
Some protesters threw bottles at police, while about 10 officers used batons to beat them back and stop them accessing the avenue, a Reuters witness said.
“They want to steal the principles won since the revolution,” said Mohammed Smida, a protester who compared Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to former autocrat Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali, whose was ousted in 2011 after almost 25 years in power.
“Today our right to protest is threatened by the new Ben Ali,” Smida said.

Topics: Tunisia police Protests

Related

Exclusive Ideals of the revolution shape Tunisia’s approach to international diplomacy
Middle-East
Ideals of the revolution shape Tunisia’s approach to international diplomacy
Demonstrators carry signs during an anti-government protest in Tunis , Tunisia January 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes

Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Prime Minister Hassan Diab. (AFP)
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes

Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
  • Tripoli violence ‘an assault on the state,’ claims Diab
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, broke his silence on Saturday to condemn days of violent protest in Tripoli, the country’s most impoverished city, as “an assault on the state and its integrity.”

“Everyone who participated in the riots will be arrested,” Diab said.

His comments followed deadly clashes during the week when protests at Lebanon’s extended coronavirus lockdown and worsening economic crisis turned violent.

Frustrations boiled over after 30-year-old Omar Taibi was shot by security forces during protests. The ensuing clashes left more than 220 people injured.

Protesters set fire to several buildings in Tripoli on Thursday as outrage grew.

Violence escalated quickly as molotov cocktails, hand grenades and stones were launched at the security forces, who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and then live ammunition.

However, that did not deter others from expressing their outrage with the caretaker government as protests spread to other parts of the country.

On Saturday, groups of female protesters blocked the highway linking Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, with Akkar. The women complained that they were no longer able to secure basic needs for their families.

Another group of protesters marched to the Beirut home of Mohamed Fahmi, Lebanon’s interior minister, to voice their anger at the security forces’ handling of the Tripoli protests.

A shooting in Beirut’s Hamra commercial district late on Saturday sparked fears of worsening violence in the capital.

However, security forces described the attack as “an isolated incident.”

A security source told Arab News: “The problem started between a delivery driver and one of the residents. Young men from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party interfered and defended the Syrian delivery driver, then started shooting into the air.”

After nearby residents appeared on the street, troops arrived and cordoned off the site, the source said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Fouad Siniora, the leader of the Future Movement’s parliamentary group, warned that the violence in Tripoli has deepened Lebanon’s political divisions, making the formation of a rescue government even more difficult.

“The most dangerous thing about the current situation is the inability of the political forces to take initiative in determining a national rescue destination,” he said.

“Every sectarian party is waging two battles: A fierce internal battle to impose itself as its sole representative, and a grinding battle against other sects to identify the sect’s quota in the government.”

The political dispute between Saad Al-Hariri, Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), led by Gebran Bassil, worsened on Saturday as both men swapped accusations.

Bassil urged Al-Hariri to “head immediately to the Baabda Palace and form a government in agreement and full partnership with the president — a government that enjoys broad political and national support.”

The FPM described the demand for partnership in the government formation as “a right.”

However, the Future Movement responded later, accusing the FPM of “reducing the rights of Christians to the rights of a few men.”

 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

Special Tripoli burns while Lebanon’s officials swap accusations
Middle-East
Tripoli burns while Lebanon’s officials swap accusations
Special Lebanon launches online platform for vaccine registration
Middle-East
Lebanon launches online platform for vaccine registration

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure
Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure
A shared vision for Qiddiya, a future global entertainment hub
Qiddiya is one of the biggest investments in the future of entertainment in the Middle East. (Supplied: QIC)
Fawaz Farooqui, CEO of the Red Sea Cruise Co.  
Fawaz Farooqui, CEO of the Red Sea Cruise Co.  
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.