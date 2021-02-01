You are here

Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO

Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO
A Palestinian woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Services in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: The Palestinian territories and Tunisia will benefit from a first wave of coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.
The Palestinian territories are expected to receive 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech starting in mid-February through COVAX, while Tunisia is due to receive 93,600 doses, said Rick Brennan, emergency director for the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended per person.
The WHO set up COVAX along with the GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations globally.
However, there was a “very significant gap” between the planned vaccine rollout in wealthy countries and those that are lower-income or affected by conflict, Brennan said in an interview. The WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Djibouti, as well as Middle Eastern states.
“Until the pharmaceutical companies and the wealthier countries fully resource COVAX, which is the mechanism that we have set up to distribute the vaccines to the poorer countries, those countries are going to be left behind,” he said in an interview.
“The availability and the finances aren’t at the level yet that they need to be. We’re well short,” he added.
Lags in vaccine provision for poorer countries increased the risk of the spread of coronavirus variants that could be more easily transmissible and harder to treat, said Brennan.
After approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, the WHO is working to assess other, cheaper vaccines that could be supplied through COVAX. It is hoping to start vaccinations in all countries globally by early April and vaccinate high risk populations by the middle of the year.
“We expect that there will be a modest volume of Pfizer through COVAX because of its expense, but it’s kick-starting the process,” said Brennan.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia Palestinians COVAX

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
A general view of buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that Egypt is adopting a vast infrastructure plan to link nine African countries, including Sudan, with the largest land road in Africa.
During a plenary session of the Egyptian parliament, Al-Wazir confirmed that the development of the project, including the road and railway systems, aims to create a route from Salloum to Benghazi, explaining that this supports Egyptian industry and labor and contributes to the transport of goods to Libya.
“There was coordination with Chad regarding whether the route passes from Sudan or Libya, and we settled on starting from Libya, then Chad and then Congo,” Al-Wazir said.
He added that the development of the railway system comes in parallel with the establishment of the express electric train, explaining that the systems used in the railways aim to achieve safety and avoid human errors.
The minister confirmed that the Egyptian state is making great efforts to develop land and dry ports, indicating that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to establish 13 ports and a logistical center.
The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation.
The minister said that in total, 35 projects were planned, with a total cost of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($951,000). Nine projects have already been completed at a total cost of 300 million pounds, the most important of which is the construction of the Qustul land port at a cost of 79 million pounds, the Arqin land port at (93 million pounds), and development of the Taba land port (40 million pounds).

Topics: Egypt

