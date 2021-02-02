You are here

El-Sisi rejects any procedure that violates Nile water rights

El-Sisi rejects any procedure that violates Nile water rights
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP)
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Faki expressed his appreciation of Egypt’s efforts to reach a solution over the GERD, stressing the importance of continued cooperation to reach a fair and balanced agreement
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reiterated his rejection of any procedures that violate the rights to water from the River Nile, according to his spokesperson, Bassam Rady.
During a meeting with the chair of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s aim to reach a comprehensive legal agreement between all concerned parties on the rules for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
This desire was reiterated by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, who also met with Faki.

During a meeting with the chair of the African Union Commission, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's aim to reach a comprehensive legal agreement between all concerned parties on the rules for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s position regarding the GERD, stressing Cairo’s permanent readiness to engage in negotiations to reach a legally binding agreement on the procedures for filling and operating the dam, in a way that achieves the interests of the three countries in question — Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan — and which secures Egypt’s rights and water interests.
Faki expressed his appreciation of Egypt’s efforts to reach a solution over the GERD, stressing the importance of continued cooperation to reach a fair and balanced agreement.
Ahmed Hafez, a spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said Shoukry and Faki also exchanged views on a number of additional issues and files, including on the conflicts in other African countries, and highlighted the need to provide political and financial support to provide “African solutions to African problems” to further the “Silencing the Guns on Continent” agenda.

Topics: Egypt

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
A general view of buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that Egypt is adopting a vast infrastructure plan to link nine African countries, including Sudan, with the largest land road in Africa.
During a plenary session of the Egyptian parliament, Al-Wazir confirmed that the development of the project, including the road and railway systems, aims to create a route from Salloum to Benghazi, explaining that this supports Egyptian industry and labor and contributes to the transport of goods to Libya.
“There was coordination with Chad regarding whether the route passes from Sudan or Libya, and we settled on starting from Libya, then Chad and then Congo,” Al-Wazir said.
He added that the development of the railway system comes in parallel with the establishment of the express electric train, explaining that the systems used in the railways aim to achieve safety and avoid human errors.
The minister confirmed that the Egyptian state is making great efforts to develop land and dry ports, indicating that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to establish 13 ports and a logistical center.
The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation.
The minister said that in total, 35 projects were planned, with a total cost of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($951,000). Nine projects have already been completed at a total cost of 300 million pounds, the most important of which is the construction of the Qustul land port at a cost of 79 million pounds, the Arqin land port at (93 million pounds), and development of the Taba land port (40 million pounds).

Topics: Egypt

